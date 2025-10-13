EXCLUSIVE: The Wiggles’ Greg Page ‘unhappy’ as his daughter is linked to a controversial Farmer Wants A Wife star!

The Wiggles world has been left shaken like a tossed fruit salad with news one of its stars’ daughters is dating a controversial reality star!

You might remember Jack Rowlandson, the bull rider from NSW who was sensationally sacked from Farmer Wants A Wife this year following allegations of questionable behaviour behind the scenes.

The series was mid-way through filming when he was suddenly dropped from the line-up, meaning hours of footage had to be painstakingly re-recorded to eliminate him from the season.

But despite the muck about, it now seems Jack may have found his happily ever after anyway – and it’s with none other than original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page‘s daughter Madii!

“Madii and Jack have been dating quietly for several months,” a well-placed insider spills to Woman’s Day.

Madii Page is seen with Jack Rowland (in blue) in The Wiggles costumes.



“They met earlier this year through mutual friends at a country event Jack was running – Madii went with a friend whose boyfriend is mates with Jack – and they hit it off straight away.

“After that, Madii started going to more country events; they caught up a few times, went on a few dates, and things gradually became more serious as they spent increasing amounts of time together.”

While Jack lives in Oberon and Madii is based in Sydney, the distance hasn’t stopped their relationship from blossoming adds our source, with Madii – a keen horse rider herself – regularly travelling to Jack’s farm on weekends.

She’s also been regularly spotted cheering him on at several of his rodeo competitions around the country.

Jack Rowlandson was axed from Farmer Wants A Wife this year following allegations he was dating multiple women. (Credit: Publicity )

“They’ve even managed to fit in some romantic weekends away together in between Jack’s busy schedule of competitive bull-riding and running his family farm,” adds the spy.

“She’s posted snaps of his farm on her socials and has genuinely embraced country life. Madii has already become part of the local community and has made many friends in town; she’s even mentioned that she’s considering relocating to Oberon to be closer to Jack!”

Madii has been to several of Jack’s rodeo competitions to cheer him on. (Credit: Instagram)

While the two are said to be blissfully enjoying their new romance, the insider divulges that her protective father Greg, 53, won’t be too pleased once he learns of her suitors colourful past.

“I don’t think Greg knows the full extent of Jack’s past or the rumours that circulated after the show,” says the source.

“Madii and Greg are very close. They have a special father-daughter bond, and he’s protective of her as his eldest.

Madii’s father Greg – who is a known as the original Yellow Wiggle – is fiercely protective of her and is said to not be too pleased about her new romance. (Credit: Instagram)

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Greg were unhappy if he knew the full picture about Jack’s womanising ways, both because he wants the best for his daughter and because he’s mindful of public perception, given his family-friendly image.”

Still, given how serious Madii and Jack are reportedly getting, it’s likely only a matter of time before she introduces him to her dad, and that will be an interesting moment to watch.



