Kirby’s fight for what’s right turns into an ugly confrontation in Home And Away, when she holds a protest march against Contact Agency – and Leah is arrested!

The dramatic moment plays out in the wake of a strategy meeting with Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Roo (Georgie Parker), Marilyn (Emily Symons) and policewoman Rose (Kirsty Marillier) about how they can publicly out an advertising agency who have used doctored photos of Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and refuse to remove them.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) leads the charge against the advertising agency. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)



Kirby decided to hold a protest march in front of their offices, to which they all agree to attend. The next day, however, the small gathering erupts into a full-on march as news spreads and social media is flooded. With her adrenaline pumping, Leah walks the streets, relishing in the cause – even when Rose arrives in uniform to shut it down.

“I really think that this protest has ignited something in Leah that she didn’t know was there for years,” Ada tells TV WEEK. “She has felt silenced both as a woman and also as a Greek Cypriot woman who has never felt that she fitted in, and I think she’s sticking up for all women who feel like that or all minority groups.”

Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Roo (Georgie Parker) are caught up in the protest. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)



Leah and Kirby push back against Rose’s orders, outraged she’s stopping them after attending the strategy meeting in the first place. When the policewoman calls for backup, Leah grabs a can of spray paint and vandalises one of the Contact Agency vans!

“She really believes she’s doing the right thing and if that means getting arrested so be it,” Ada says. “She’s not thinking about the consequences.”

And consequences follow swiftly with Leah arrested for vandalism and the entire gang thrown into a police van for inciting a protest. Suddenly the agency could be the least of their concerns…

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

