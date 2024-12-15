As mum to a nine-year-old, Emily Symons really gets into Christmas and all its traditions.



“It’s great when Henry’s so excited about it,” the Home And Away star tells TV WEEK. “We do Christmas baking and we make the gingerbread house and then we do the Christmas craft and make lots of mess and have fun. It’s good! I’m going to take him to see the lovely Christmas display at Myer and the big tree in Martin Place, just a really nice little trip to the city.”

It looks like Emily is on Santa’s “nice” list! (Credit: TV WEEK)

Emily, 55, will be enjoying some time off after a year of drama-filled storylines, including Alf’s (Ray Meagher) heart emergency, where Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin) froze when Alf needed her most.

“Marilyn was on the warpath about that – and I thought rightly so,” Emily says. “Obviously, Alf is like a father to her.”



She says Ray is like a father to her in real life, too.



“It’s funny because I actually do cluck around him a little bit, make sure he’s okay – which he always is, of course,” she laughs. “He doesn’t like anybody fussing or helping him.



“He’s a robust Queensland country gentleman! He’s fit and healthy and he walks everywhere really fast and he’s very strong.”

As for what’s ahead on Home And Away, Emily says there’s some “amazing stuff” coming up.



“We’ve got a really big new story that I’m involved in with Georgie [Parker], which is huge,” she hints.

Emily is close to her co-stars Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker. (Credit: TV WEEK)

She also has a wish list for 2025, with just one item on it. It involves the character of Adam, played by Mat Stevenson, who joined Home And Away in 1989, the same year as Emily.



“My wish list is that Adam and Marilyn rekindle their old relationship,” Emily reveals. “I was probably 20 when we did that story.”



She says she and Mat talk about reuniting in Summer Bay “all the time”.



“We chat on Instagram and text and everything. He came to set to visit us once. He’s a very, very kind, lovely person and he’s a very good actor and a writer as well, so I just thought, ‘He’s still acting, why not?’”





