As a young boy, future boxing champion Harry Garside loved watching Dancing With The Stars with his family.

Advertisement

“I remember watching my boxing idol, Danny Green, and people like that on the show, which was absolutely incredible,” he tells TV WEEK.

Harry calls on his boxing strength for lifts on the dancefloor! (Credit: CH7)

Back then, living in Lilydale, on the outskirts of Melbourne, Harry didn’t want to tell his brothers or his dad that he wanted to dance – “there’s a lot of stigma around those things, especially in the areas that I grew up” – but now, at the age of 27, he’s made it to the Dancing With The Stars dance floor himself.

“It’s a bit of a pinch-myself moment,” he shares.

Advertisement

Last episode, Harry, dancing with Siobhan Power, got the lowest score from the judges but still managed to make it through to the semi-finals, thanks to the studio audience’s vote. He was surprised to see Rebecca Gibney go home instead of him – “I honestly thought she might have been one of the top two” – but is planning to stay in touch with Rebecca’s son Zac.

“He lives over in New Zealand but I said when he comes over to Australia, let’s hang out, because he seems like an absolute legend,” he reveals.

Having also been on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Harry has a couple more reality TV shows he’d still like to be on: SAS Australia (“I spoke to the Honey Badger [Nick Cummins], he said it was absolutely incredible, just two weeks of absolute misery”) and The Amazing Race.

Harry with his mum Kate. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“I might bring my mum or my dad. That would be bloody cool!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.