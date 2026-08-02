EXCLUSIVE: They fought for the same farmer – now Ally and Scarlett’s friendship is Farmer Wants A Wife’s most unexpected love story

It was Ally Horsburgh who won Farmer Dylan Scarborough’s heart on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026, and though the pair were still going strong at the reunion, Woman’s Day can reveal that Ally and Dylan have sadly since split.

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In the aftermath, it’s Ally’s bond with fellow contestant (and former rival for Dylan’s affections) Scarlett Horizon that’s proving to be the real staying power to come out of the experience.

(Credit: Seven)

The unexpected love story

“I think for me, if there’s an unexpected love story that came out of Farmer it would definitely be the love and friendship I have with Scarlett,” Ally tells Woman’s Day exclusively. “I went on the show hoping for a partner, but I’ve come away with a best friend.”

Despite once competing for the same man, the distance between them hasn’t gotten in the way of the friendship since. Ally is based in New South Wales and Scarlett in Victoria, but the pair have made the effort to see each other in person.

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“I’m in NSW and she’s in Victoria but I went to Melbourne to visit her and stayed with Scarlett,” Ally says.

Scarlett previously confirmed that the friendship extended beyond the pair of them, with Dylan himself still part of the tight-knit group.

“Dylan and Ally and I are best friends. We all have a group chat and we all FaceTime together,” Scarlett told Woman’s Day. “And it’s so lovely. Because obviously Ally is one of my closest friends and she was during filming.”

(Credit: Seven)

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A friendship that’s become a lifeline

But it’s what’s happened since filming that shows just how far the friendship has gone – and just how much Ally and Scarlett now lean on each other.

Scarlett reveals Ally has become one of her biggest supporters through a recent breakup of her own.

“I actually went through a breakup recently and both of them helped me through it,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without them, honestly. They’ve become my biggest support system. And it’s beautiful to see this friendship come out of it.”

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