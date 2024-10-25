Best known as Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Charming is now set to have his time in the spotlight with his very own titular Disney movie.

Advertisement

And Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to play the iconic character in the upcoming film.

He may be playing the iconic character. (Credit: Getty/Disney)

Both Deadline and Variety have alleged that Chris Hemsworth is being eyed by the film’s director for the role.

Specific details about Prince Charming remain under wraps for now, but what we do know is that Paul King, known for bringing both the Paddington franchise and the recent Willy Wonka movie to life, will be directing.

Advertisement

Prince Charming may be most well known for his appearance in Cinderella, but the character name has frequently been given to the love interest in countless Disney princess movies over the years.

According to Deadline, the Prince Charming film “will not specifically be linked to Cinderella,” so we may see references to numerous other Disney characters!

He’s no stranger to Disney characters. (Credit: Getty)

If the rumours that Chris Hemsworth will be playing the role are in fact true, this certainly won’t be the first time that he portrays an iconic fictional character.

Advertisement

He is arguably most well known for his portrayal of Marvel’s Thor, which he has done for many years across various movies and series’.

Most recently, Chris also voiced Optimus Prime in Transformers One, as well as appeared in the 2024 Mad Max prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The 41-year-old is changing it up for his next role, appearing in Amazon MGM Studios’ thriller, Crime 101.

The film will also star Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement

We’ll be updating this article with new information about the Prince Charming movie once it becomes available, so make sure to check back for more details!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use