Australian Survivor 2025’s Zara: ‘I had to weigh it up every time’

Months after Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II finished filming, the five people who made up the Graduates alliance are still tight. Zara invited the others – Karin, Myles, AJ and Kaelan – to her home to watch the episode where the boys were prepared to “go to rocks” and risk being sent home themselves to keep her in the game. Kaelan couldn’t make it, because he was off in Norway skiing, but the others were keen to fly to Brisbane to join her.

“The fact that they would so go to bat for me… it was a really beautiful moment,” Zara, 44, tells TV WEEK. “We are in constant communication, the five of us. It’s definitely the weirdest friendship. You couldn’t pick five more different people, but somehow it just works.”

AJ didn’t let Zara down when they were at the final eight. (Credit: 10)

However, in the game, lawyer and mum-of-three Zara did struggle at times with Myles’s love of creating chaos.

“I have an 11-year-old son and Myles is almost like a friend of my son’s who comes over to the house and you have to constantly monitor them, like, ‘Please don’t jump on the couch, don’t touch the hot plate…’”

In this week’s episodes, Kate, Morgan and Kristin try to convince Zara to flip and make their all-girl alliance the majority.

“Definitely, every time there was an opportunity I analysed what the girls said,” Zara says. “I had to weigh up every time whether or not, if I did jump over with them, if the girls would stick with me.”

How long can Zara hang around in Australian Survivor? (Credit: 10)



At camp, Zara made connections with each of the three women.

“Kate reminds me of myself 20 years ago,” she says. “She is a hustler, and she’s a dancer, which is what I used to do back then as well.”

As for Kristin, Zara says she and Karin had formed an alliance earlier in the season with Kristin and PD that the four of them called the Floating Alliance.

“It was our idea to float in between everyone and just ferry information back and forth,” she explains, “but only ever make a move when we needed to.”

Kaelan is getting pretty comfortable with wearing the immunity necklace.

Meanwhile, Kaelan is looking like he could set a new record for the most individual immunity wins ever in Australian Survivor. Zara insists she didn’t mind Kaelan racking up the victories.

“It just meant he was putting a target on his back from being this challenge beast,” she explains.

What Kaelan doesn’t realise is that one of the members of his own alliance is plotting to get rid of him as soon as someone else wins individual immunity. How long will the Graduates – now Postgraduates – alliance hold strong?

