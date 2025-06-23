We might see an old familiar face on Dancing with the Stars soon!

Todd McKenney, who was a judge on the long-running reality show for 17 years from 2004 until 2023, has not ruled out a return to the franchise.

“I love television. It would depend on the reality. I do get asked to go into the jungle quite often. I just never want to use elephant poo for soap! And the long-drop [toilet] scares me. So yeah, not reality television as such, but I loved television,” the 60-year-old told Woman’s Day this week, when asked whether he would ever return to reality TV.

“My time on Dancing [With The Stars] was the best two decades of my life — it put me on the map and it taught me television and I loved it. So I’d never say never.”

Todd, who is currently starring in Cats the Musical, stepped away from DWTS in 2023 to star in a theatre production of The Odd Couple.

He was replaced by Craig Revel Horwood, who joined longtime judges Helen Richey, 80, Sharna Burgess, 40, and Mark Wilson, 62, on the judging panel.

But Craig was quick to butt heads with Helen on the 2024 season, with tensions coming to a head over Helen’s comments about contestant Nikki Osborne’s routine with partner Aric Yegudkin.

Helen told Nikki she needed to “connect to her core” and offered a confusing analogy about waiting for a bus.

When it came to Craig’s turn to give his opinion, he said he was “losing the will to live” because of how long it took Helen to explain her analogy.

“What is it, prime minister’s question time, darling?” he remarked. “I mean, really.”

Helen hit back saying Craig was “just as bad!”

“Don’t argue with me, Craig. You’re not going to win,” she said before Craig shot back, “I know, the queen will win, darling.”

By the middle of last year’s season, rumours were swirling that Helen, Sharna, and Mark were pushing for Craig to be replaced by Todd.

“The chatter behind the scenes is that Todd will be back and Craig will be given the boot in 2025,” a source told Woman’s Day at the time. “He has better banter with Sonia and fans have drowned in too many of Craig’s ‘darlings.’”

Our source also said that Todd stepping away when he did gave new co-host Chris Brown much needed time to build up chemistry with his co-host Sonia Kruger,

“Sonia and Todd have known each other for years — they almost talk like dolphins,” confirmed a former producer. “That can be intimidating for newcomers.”

“It makes sense when you think about this shuffle of judges – Seven were prioritising Dr Chris to make this change work for audiences,” the insider continued.

“Of course Craig is a true professional and he could do the judging on his head in any country around the world, but this will likely be his last season in Australia. If Helen puts her foot down on this, consider the job is done.”

