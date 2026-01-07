Inside the sweet friendship between Victoria Beckham and Mel B’s children

It may have been almost 30 years since the Spice Girls split but their legacy and friendship is living on through their kids.

Advertisement

In an interview with Heat this week, Mel B’s 26-year-old daughter Phoenix Brown opened up about her friendship with her fellow Spice Girls’ offspring.

(Credit: Getty)

The DJ, whose father is dancer Jimmy Gulzar, told the publication she catches up with Victoria Beckham’s children – Brooklyn, 26, Cruz, 23, Romeo, 20, and Harper, 14 – whenever she gets the chance.

“I mean, they’re busy, so whenever we get a chance, we’ll see each other. I see the boys [Cruz and Romeo] sometimes, but everyone does their own thing,” she said.

Advertisement

When asked about Cruz’s new music career, she said she’d love to collaborate with him one day.

“I can’t wait to hear it. I’d love to play for him some day, that would be lit,” she said.

Although she’s recently moved to London for her DJ career, the 26-year-old said she still sees Victoria Beckham and the rest of the Beckham clan as “family.

“I love her and everything she does,” she told Heat. “She’s like family to me.”

Advertisement

The Beckhams and the Browns aren’t the only members of the Spice Girls’ extended family to stay in touch over the years.

When Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary premiered last October, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton attended the London premiere with their kids in tow.

Geri attended the event with her husband Christin Horner, and her 12-year-old stepdaughter Olivia Horner.

Meanwhile, Emma attended with her 18-year-old son Beau Bunton Jones.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

The Spice Girls’ ongoing friendship comes as they continue to hint that there might be a reunion on the cards.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in November last year to promote her ninth album, Mel C was asked whether the 90s girlband had any plans to get back together.

“I remain optimistic. It’s our thirtieth anniversary next year,” she said, while crossing her fingers. “We toured in 2019, we did a few stadium shows in the UK and it was incredible.”

Advertisement

“We’re just so proud of the legacy that we have and we have fans now from new generations are just loving the Spice Girls so I would like to get back on stage with the girls,” she continued.

“We’re talking and we’re seeing what opportunities are out there. The thing that stops us is we feel so precious about it, we want to make sure it’s the right thing and agree on the right thing.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.