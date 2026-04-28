Who could fill Sarah Abo’s chair? All the contenders to replace the Today show co-host

Today show co-host Sarah Abo is stepping away in August to welcome her first child, leaving Channel 9 with a crucial decision to make.
The network needs to find a temporary replacement to sit alongside Karl Stefanovic – no easy task for a show that’s been chasing Sunrise in the ratings for years. So who’s in the running? Find out below!
Samantha Armytage
Samantha Armytage is reportedly management’s top pick – and it’s not hard to see why.
Sam has already filled in twice during summer breaks, so the chemistry is proven and the learning curve is flat. Insiders say Nine is banking on the “Armytage effect,” a nod to the ratings boost Sunrise got when she joined in 2013.
The catch? Sam told Yahoo Lifestyle she’s “very happy in prime time” – and those 3am starts are a tough sell.
Amelia Adams
Karl reportedly has his own preference: 60 Minutes reporter Amelia Adams. The 43-year-old was his pick back in 2022 when the role went to Sarah instead, so this could be his second chance.
She brings serious journalistic credibility and has the backing of both Karl and Nine’s director of morning television – making her a genuine frontrunner.
Sylvia Jeffreys
Considered the safe, sensible option, Sylvia Jeffreys has been with Nine for over a decade and already co-hosts Today Extra, so she knows the format inside out.
She’s also married to Karl’s brother Peter – an off-screen connection that could make for easy on-screen chemistry.
Ally Langdon
Few people can say they’ve already done the job well, but Ally Langdon can. Her three-year stint alongside Karl from 2020 to 2023 was one of the show’s more stable recent eras.
The problem is Nine appears committed to keeping her at A Current Affair, making a return unlikely despite her obvious credentials.
Lisa Wilkinson
Lisa Wilkinson is the crowd favourite – but her return is, unfortunately for fans, unlikely. When Lisa dropped by Today this month to promote her new book, viewers immediately called for her return.
But she left in 2017, has since built a new career in books, and those 3am starts aren’t calling to her.