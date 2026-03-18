Robbie Williams announces massive stadium tour across Australia

Robbie Williams is heading back to Australia later this year, confirming a huge stadium tour set to sweep across the country in November.

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The British pop superstar will bring his BRITPOP Tour Down Under following the release of his latest album, BRITPOP, which marked another milestone in his decades-long career.

The record arrived in January this year, shooting straight to No.1 in the UK – giving Robbie more chart-topping albums than even The Beatles.

His upcoming run will begin at Adelaide Oval on November 7 before heading to Marvel Stadium on November 11, Accor Stadium on November 14, McDonald Jones Stadium on November 17 and Suncorp Stadium on November 20.

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Fans will have several chances to secure tickets early. The Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins March 20, followed by both the Robbie Williams fan pre-sale and Frontier Touring member pre-sale on March 23. General public tickets go on sale from March 26, with exact times varying by city.

(Credit: Getty)

CONNECTION TO AUSTRALIA

Robbie was last in Australia in early 2025 when he attended the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast, where his unconventional biopic Better Man took home the prize for Best Film.

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But for the pop star, Australia isn’t just another tour stop – it’s somewhere he feels unusually relaxed.

“I just think Australia is a place where my shoulders can drop,” Robbie said from London. “I’m constantly scanning for danger wherever I go. I’ve always been on high alert, but in Australia I feel like I’m around like-minded people. It feels like coming home.”

The singer even admits he enjoys something most travellers dread: airport passport control.

“I’m excited to get off the plane and walk through passport control and feel the energy of the person working there and know where I am,” he said. “Normally I get escorted through by airline staff and skip the line – membership does have its privileges.”

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(Credit: Getty)

Robbie has built a long-standing connection with Australian fans over more than two decades of touring, regularly filling stadiums across the country.

When asked by news.com.au why Australia is such a special place for him, Robbie revealed, “Because they [Australians] allow me to be me, and they embrace the me that I am.”

Robbie went on to explain how he can be a ‘tough sell’ outside of the UK, “But in Australia, I’m just like ‘Aussie Robbie Williams’, I’m one of them. I’m one of you.”

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