Patti Newton undergoes full hip replacement

Patti Newton has opened up on social media, sharing that she has undergone major surgery. The 80-year-old star confirmed she has had a full hip replacement.

Advertisement

Despite the significant procedure, Patti reassured her followers that she is “feeling fine” and is on the mend.

Patti captioned the post, “Had a full hip replacement and feeling fine. Thank you to all at Epworth Hospital and my wonderful surgeon.”

She went on to add a lighthearted note, saying, “I’ll be chasing Alby around again in no time,” referring to her beloved grandson.

Patti’s fans, including several prominent Aussie celebrities, quickly flooded the comment section with their well wishes and encouraging words.

Advertisement

Jess Rowe wrote, “Oh Patti- rest up!!! You’ll be shaking those hips again in no time!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Shaynna Blaze chimed in with, “Get well soon! I’m sure you will be dancing up a storm as well.”

Singer Anthony Callea also joined in with his own uplifting message, saying, “You’ll be hula hooping in no time 😘 Get well soon and as Gloria Estefan said… Get On Your Feet! Xx.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The news of Patti’s surgery comes after she was forced to pull out of multiple performances of Grease: The Musical in January 2025 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She shared on Instagram at the time, “So sorry to be missing the previews for Grease. Unfortunately, Covid has hit me again. Looking forward to being back next week.”

Advertisement

Patti also faced health challenges in December 2023 when she was struck down with COVID-19 just as she was about to begin her run in Grease: The Musical. She had shared on Instagram, “Happy New Year, hope it’s a wonderful 2024. Covid has hit me but wishing the cast of Grease an amazing first show. See you back there soon.”

Despite these setbacks, Patti has continued to remain optimistic, and her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the stage once she’s fully recovered.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.