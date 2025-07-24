A recap of Pamela Anderson’s intriguing relationship history

Pamela Anderson first became a household name in 1990 after being named Playboy’s Playmate of the Month, and she shot to stardom early on in her acting career thanks to her portrayal of C.J. Parker on Baywatch.
But while she’s a star in her own right, she’s also known for her intriguing love life.
So, who are the men who have stolen Pamela Anderson’s heart over the years? Here’s a deep dive into her relationship history.
Jon Peters
1988 – 1990, 2019 – 2020
Pamela Anderson was linked to A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters from 1988 until 1990.
The former couple first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid ‘80s with Jon recalling of their first meeting, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.”
He confirmed that they moved in together and he even proposed at one point, though Pamela turned him down due to their 22-year age difference.
In 2019 the pair got back together, with reports emerging suggesting they married in a private ceremony in Malibu in 2020.
However, in December 2024, Pamela set the record straight, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I never married Jon. It was never a marriage, but we were just laughing about that. That’s all that happened. But still people think that I was married to him. So it’s kind of on my list on Wikipedia.”
Scott Baio
1990 – 1993
Shortly before she was named Playmate of the Month in February 1990, Pamela Anderson met Happy Days actor Scott Baio.
The pair were together for three years and with the help of their relationship, Pamela scored her first screen acting role in Scott’s show Charles in Charge, before landing her role in Baywatch.
Pamela and Scott were engaged but never made it to the altar.
Bret Michaels
1993 – 1994
Following her breakup from Scott, Pamela dated Poison frontman Bret Michaels from 1993 to 1994.
Bret reflected on their relationship in 2007, saying, “I’m so sorry because she’s such an awesome person. But once she got a little taste of that rock, she just couldn’t go back. She got that bad boy thing and then she just couldn’t go back. She tried and tried, but never went back to the other side.”
Kelly Slater
1995, 1998 – 2000
Pamela had an on-again-off-again relationship with her Baywatch co-star Kelly Slater, which she wrote about in her memoir.
“I met Kelly Slater on the set of Baywatch. He was my big love actually. He was such a sweetheart to me, and so good to me. I dated Kelly all the time. I mean, Kelly and I were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn’t just me.”
To complicate things further, Pamela was actually dating the surfer when she tied the knot with Tommy Lee.
“I was dating Kelly Slater at the time and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family,” she told Metro. “My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He’s like, ‘What?!’ That was horrible.”
Tommy Lee
1995 – 1998, 2008 – 2010
The following year Pamela married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee just four days after meeting.
During their three-year marriage, they welcomed two sons together, Brandon Thomas in 1996 and Dylan Jagger in 1997.
Pamela and Tommy’s infamous relationship was accompanied with various scandals, including a leaked sex tape and Tommy’s jealousy issues.
In her memoir, Pamela recalled the frightening incident that led to her filing for divorce in 1998, sharing that Tommy “ripped Brandon off me and threw me and Dylan into a wall.” She filed for divorce the next day to “protect her babies.”
The couple reunited 10 years later in 2008, with Pamela and the boys moving into Tommy’s house, however they separated permanently two years later.
She confessed in her book, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Marcus Schenkenberg
2000 – 2001
Pamela was briefly linked to model Marcus Schenkenberg from 2000 to 2001.
The pair were engaged, though they never tied the knot.
Kid Rock
2001 – 2003, 2006
Shortly after her romance with Marcus ended, Pamela began dating singer Kid Rock in 2001.
Sparks flew quickly for the former couple and they were engaged in 2002, however they split a year later with Kid insinuating that Pamela didn’t want to move to Michigan and they had issues with a prenup.
They reconciled in July 2006 and married on a yacht near Saint-Tropez in France. Sadly, Pamela suffered a miscarriage soon after and filed for divorce in November of that year.
Laurence Hallier
2005 – 2010
Pamela and real estate mogul Laurence Hallier were an item for five years before their messy split in 2010 which involved two lawsuits surrounding their properties.
Their legal battle was settled privately for an undisclosed amount.
Rick Salomon
2007 – 2008, 2013 – 2014
Pamela Anderson married her longtime friend Rick Salomon twice!
They struck up a romance in 2007 and tied the knot in October of that year, but two months later Pamela filed for divorce. They were granted an annulment in March 2008, with both parties citing fraud as the reason for their split.
Pamela and Rick reunited in 2013 and married again in January 2014, however their reconciliation was short-lived and they separated for good in July of that year.
“I look back at pictures of myself when I was in this awful relationship, and I looked 20 years older,” Pamela told W magazine of their relationship. “I know it sounds like a cliché, but happiness has a lot to do with beauty. Calm, peacefulness and not-constant stress are very, very important to feeling beautiful.”
Jamie Padgett
2009 – 2010
Pamela had a brief romance with electrician and surfer Jamie Padgett in 2009. The former couple met at a trailer park, where the model was living while her house was being renovated.
They travelled the world with Pamela’s sons but ultimately called it quits in January 2010.
Julian Assange
2016 – 2017
The Naked Gun star sparked romance rumours with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after she was seen visiting the Ecuadorian Embassy in London several times.
“My relationship with Julian—it’s no secret,” she wrote on her blog in March 2017. “He is one of my favourite people,” she said, adding that she thought he was “sexy” and she loved him for the way he was trying to “free the world by educating it.”
Adil Rami
2017 – 2019
Pamela and French soccer player Adil Ramil struck up a romance in 2017, but they kept their relationship largely under wraps until their split in June 2019.
Following their breakup, Pamela accused Adil of infidelity, physical abuse and “living a double life.”
Dan Hayhurst
2020 – 2022
On Christmas Eve 2020, Pamela married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a backyard wedding ceremony.
“I’m exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told Daily Mail at the time, adding that they married “on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”
A little over a year later, Pamela filed for divorce, with a source telling Us Weekly, “There was no final straw. She simply fell out of love.”