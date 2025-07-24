A recap of Pamela Anderson’s intriguing relationship history

Pamela Anderson was linked to A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters from 1988 until 1990.

The former couple first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid ‘80s with Jon recalling of their first meeting, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.”

He confirmed that they moved in together and he even proposed at one point, though Pamela turned him down due to their 22-year age difference.

In 2019 the pair got back together, with reports emerging suggesting they married in a private ceremony in Malibu in 2020.

However, in December 2024, Pamela set the record straight, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I never married Jon. It was never a marriage, but we were just laughing about that. That’s all that happened. But still people think that I was married to him. So it’s kind of on my list on Wikipedia.”