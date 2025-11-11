“It was defining and it is very much a part of who I am”: Naomi Watts on the grief of losing her dad at age 7

Australian actress Naomi Watts has opened up about the lasting impact of losing her father at a young age, sharing how that early grief has shaped both her life and her career.

Appearing on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast, Naomi reflected on the experience of navigating loss as a child and how it continues to influence her creative choices decades later.

Hoda, who lost her own father while in college, began the conversation by asking Naomi how she managed to process such a profound loss as a little girl. Naomi’s father, Peter Watts, was a sound engineer for Pink Floyd and died in 1976 when she was just seven years old.

“It was just, I learned on the way,” Naomi said. “And I didn’t really know how to even talk about it, but it was defining and it is very much a part of who I am.”

The King Kong star explained that much of her work has reflected themes tied to that loss.

“If I was to go through my IMDb list of all of the films I’ve done, you could probably see a common thread there,” she continued. “There’s a lot of grief in the stories that I’ve been part of. And also identity is a big theme that shows up throughout my work.”

Naomi suggested that her attraction to emotionally charged roles stems from a deep desire to understand and process her own early experiences.

“Those are things that I need to understand better and cope with,” she said. “But yeah, as an older woman, seeing grief as an adult now, I feel for that little girl. I can’t believe how she had to deal with that.”

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2017, Naomi also reflected on the difficulty of holding onto her father’s memory, sharing, “You’ve got to understand, I’ve got maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories. And all of the photos of him are either out of focus or he’s a tiny speck in the background.”

