‘The ultimate privilege’: Tearful Mark Beretta farewells Sunrise after 22 years

Mark Beretta has presented his final sports update on Sunrise after 22 years on air.

In the final few minutes of the episode, Mark’s two children and his grandchild joined him on the Sunrise couch along with the entire Sunrise family.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, haven’t we?” he said. “We look back at… it’s just incredible, you know, this is the ultimate privilege, this job. You know, the people you get to meet. And I just mean, like, not just the team here or the sportspeople. It’s the people in the street, you know, our viewers are just the most magnificent people.”

Video messages from some of the show’s regular guests, Mark’s former colleagues and Australia’s biggest sporting legends including Michael Usher, Bec Maddern, Ash Barty, Pat Rafter, David Koch, Cadel Evans, Sally Fitzgibbons, Harry Garside, Ricky Pointing and Nedd Brockmann were presented to the 59-year-old throughout the episode and during a final video tribute.

Earlier during the show, Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac got the Australia Girls’ Choir to sing ”Thank you, Mark Beretta” to the tune of Rhianna’s ‘Umbrella’ before giving him his own “sports report” as a fitting farewell.

“Sport and Sunrise all-rounder Mark Beretta is hanging up the boots after an illustrious 22 years at number one in the rankings,” he said and also wrote for 7news.com.au. “Beretts, known as “The Silver Fox” (a nickname he generously gave himself) has chalked up some extraordinary statistics.”

Mark has been a part of the Sunrise team for 22 years. Credit: Channel 7.

“22 years on Sunrise, 13 Olympic Games, $158 million raised for cancer research with Tour De Cure. But, it’s the lesser-known statistics that truly makes Beretts one of the all-time greats.,” he continued. “1458 = The amount of times he seamlessly weaved into conversation that he’s a former water-skiing champion, 11 = The amount of profiteroles he famously ate in a single ad break after a cooking segment, 34 = The amount of consecutive days he wore lycra (which is unusual as the Tour only runs for nine days. It was either stuck to him, or he just really loves wearing lycra).

“And finally. Zero! The amount of times he gave an update on the Geelong football club without a hint of bias.

“Now, as the crowds chant his name, and he triumphantly raises his bat to the pavilion, Mark Beretta can exit the arena with his head held high.

“And that folks, is the latest in sport.”

After his first sports segment on Friday’s episode, Sunrise co-host Matt Shrivington presented Mark with several boxes of bottled water.

“What do you get a man who doesn’t drink coffee as a farewell gift? It’s a lifetime supply of San Pellegrino,” he said.

Mark received farewell messages from Australia’s biggest sporting stars. Credit: Instagram.

He was also honoured by the Australian Olympic Committee for all his coverage of and support of Australian olympians over his 22-year career on the breakfast morning program.

Having spent more than half his life at the Seven Network, Beretts, as he is fondly known, admits it was not an easy decision to leave his Sunrise family after more than 20 years at the helm.

“I have mixed feelings if I’m honest, and it was a very difficult decision but it was time – I’m ready to do something different and how that looks I’m still not sure,” he told Woman’s Day.

“Losing Dad [David] to cancer two months ago, and now Mum [Joan] fighting on against the disease, it’s made me see the world a little differently,” he says with a tear.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mark revealed the decision to step away from Channel Seven was “a combination” of the network’s choice and his own.

“I could see what was coming and I didn’t want to hang around for that,” he told the publication.

“TV is tough. It’s never been tougher. In my 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. In my case, it just got to a point where it all came together at the right time. After 22 years I felt it was enough and I need a break.

“And, to be honest, it’s been a harrowing couple of years. There’s been a lot going on away from Sunrise and it’s time for a reset.”

