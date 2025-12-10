EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Mark Beretta all loved up with mystery new girlfriend

Mark Beretta has found love again!

The morning television veteran, 59, has been spotted looking very loved up with his mystery new girlfriend while on a morning walk at Balmoral Beach on Sydney’s North Shore.

While little information is known about his new partner, the pair looked smitten as they held hands while walking a dog.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Mark previously teased his new romantic relationship, coyly confirming to The Daily Telegraph, “I do have a friend at the moment.”

He added that his new love has helped him navigate his grief journey after losing his father to cancer earlier this year.

“She’s been by my side through the time with dad, and dad loved her, which is great. She’s great. She’s super kind and super supportive,” he shared.

“And that’s another part of it, too, she’s been there with me to work through this process as well.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

Mark was previously married to Rachel Beretta, but in October 2023 he confirmed their split after 22 years of marriage.

“At the start of the year, after a great deal of reflection and 22 years of marriage, Rach and I came to the conclusion that a separation was best for us,” the sports presenter told news.com.au at the time.

“We remain good friends, and our two children and grandchild remain our focus and priority as we move forward with love, dignity, and respect.”

The former couple wed in 2001 after first meeting in 1999, and share two children together: Ava and Dan

(Credit: Backgrid)

The exclusive photos of the new couple come after his recent announcement confirming his departure from Sunrise after 20 years.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, the 59-year-old revealed, “I’ve had an amazing run and covered some of the greatest events, including a home Olympics in Sydney. I’ve forged plenty of amazing friendships over the years, so that is definitely the hardest thing. We’ve been in the trenches together for 20 years but we will never say goodbye – we’ll be mates for life. I do know that.”

Mark added, “I think for now I’ll take the first part of the year and maybe buy a camper van and travel around Australia, and say g’day to all those people who have supported me over the years.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

