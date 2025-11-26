The family heartbreak behind Mark Beretta’s Sunrise departure

Mark Beretta has announced that he will be leaving his role as sports anchor on Sunrise after 22 years in the role.

The 59-year-old father of two will step away from the Sunrise desk in two weeks.

Mark Beretta is leaving Sunrise (Credit: Seven)

“After a lot of long nights thinking about it, the time is right for me to step away from Sunrise,” he shared in a statement. “If someone had told me back in February 1995 when I walked through the doors of Seven Melbourne for my first day that 30 years later I’d still be doing the job I love, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“Sunrise has been a huge part of my life, and while it’s not easy to say goodbye to my Sunrise family and the show we’ve shared so much passion for, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done, and the unforgettable moments shared.”

(Credit: Instagram )

Mark also revealed what had inspired him to leave, sharing that losing his father this year and his mother’s cancer battle had changed his view on life.

“Losing Dad to cancer two months ago, and Mum fighting on against the disease, has made me see the world a little differently,” he explained. “Family time has become even more important. And I want to do more to help the great work of Tour de Cure in finding treatments and cures for cancer.”

During his time with Sunrise, Mark has followed 16 Tour de Cure rides to raise funds for breakthrough cancer treatments, and he will continue working with Tour de Cure and the annual Sunrise ride.

(Credit: Getty)

Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr paid tribute to her long-time co-host. “For more than 20 years we have sat together in the Sunrise studio and what a ride it has been,” she shared. “So many amazing memories of the most special job in the world. You never quite leave the Sunrise family though… so see you soon Beretts.”

During his 30 years with the Seven network, Mark has covered 13 Olympic Games, hosting coverage of the Sydney 2000 Games, the AFL, Australian Opens, and many other sporting events.

While his final Sunrise will be on Friday, December 12, viewers can still expect to see Mark in the future as he will remain part of the Seven Network.

