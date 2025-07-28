Sunrise weatherman James Tobin and his wife Farrah are expecting their first child together

Sunrise’s James Tobin has just announced some exciting personal news on Instagram!

The weather presenter and his wife Farrah are expecting their first child, just nine months on from their intimate country wedding.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a selfie and a sonogram image.

“A bit of news from us… We are excited for the arrival of Baby Tobin in November,” Farrah captioned the set of images.

“Fabulous news. So thrilled for the both of you. Sending tonnes of love,” commented former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage.

“Massive news and congratulations! What wonderful and beautiful parents you will be!” said sports presenter Mark Beretta.

“Beautiful stuff. So happy for you both,” added The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies.

Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac also congratulated the pair and said there was “nothing better”, while Natalie Barr said it was “amazing news”.

James also appeared on Weekend Sunrise on Sunday where he shared the news with the Sunrise audience.

“I’ve been keeping this secret for so long now, and I wanted to come in and tell you that Farrah and I are having a baby,” he revealed during the show.

“And it feels so good to tell you because it’s you’re holding in the biggest thing that’s so special and, you know, it’s been building for weeks and weeks and it’s actually been building for months now where we’re well over halfway.”

The couple met in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2023.

“A bit of news … we’re getting married. A lot of my life is lived out on TV, but I’ve also kept some things private because, well, not everything needs to be out there,” 44-year-old James wrote on Instagram at the time.

In October 2024, they tied the knot at the Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory.

“Out of order happiness!” Farrah wrote on Instagram at the time. “Exactly what we ever wanted — our amazing friends and family, chocolate 🍫, Willy Wonka MC 🎩, fireworks 🎇, lawn games, endless cocktails (++ martinis 🍸), dance floor of my dreams, and a garter we didn’t know what to do with 😏.”

