While James Tobin might play out a lot of his life on television, the Australian presenter is very private when it comes to his personal life.

But in October 2024, he shared a glimpse of his romantic side with followers as he said ‘I do’ with his long-term partner, Farrah.

James Tobin wed his soulmate in October. (Credit: Instagram)

The Great Outdoors host took to Instagram to share a snippet of their stunning wedding.

James, donned in a white suit kissed his beautiful bride, dressed in a short white sequined dress with a flowing vale draped behind her.

According to the few photos shared, the wedding took place at the Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory located in New South Wales.

James and Farrah decided to skip the traditional cake cutting part of a wedding and opted to smash a beautifully decorated chocolate cake to pieces.

The pair were engaged for a year. (Credit: Instagram)

The lovebirds announced their engagement in October 2023, with Farrah showing off her sparkly new accessory.

“Bit of news… we’re getting married ❤️A lot of my life is lived out on TV, but I’ve also kept some things private because, well, not everything needs to be out there,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

“For those who don’t know Farrah she’s a ray of sunshine in this world. She’s brilliant and beautiful, funny and clever, a kind heart who saves lives and runs ultra-marathons in her spare time.”

At the time, the pair were bidding farewell to the difficulties of a long-distance relationship after Farrah was completing a fellowship in interventional cardiology in Perth, Western Australia.

James shares few photos of his relationship with Ferrah. (Credit: Instagram)

“Finally she’s coming home to our little place and we’re looking forward to starting the next chapter of our lives together. I’m the happiest man alive,” James concluded.

Aside from the engagement announcement from Hamilton Island, James has only provided little snippets of his life with Farrah including holidaying in the Greek Islands with their friends in 2023.

