Kelsey Grammer is set to become a dad of 8 at the age of 70

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is about to become a father of eight as his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, is pregnant!
He has seven other kids aged between 41 and 8.
Kelsey Grammer shares his seven children with four different women.
Speaking about fatherhood, Kelsey told People Magazine, “It’s the greatest experience in the world, the joy everyday of being with my kids,” adding that it has “never been better” and that his kids are a “big part” of this chapter of his life.
Having children so far apart in age is a “gift” to the actor, who told The Guardian, “Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That’s been a real gift.”
Kelsey has also been candid about his role as a father, admitting he’s been “playing catch up” with his older kids.
“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he told People in May 2025. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”
Intrigued about his unique family life? Here’s everything to know about Kelsey Grammer’s seven (soon-to-be-eight) kids!
SPENCER GRAMMER
Kelsey first became a father on 9 October 1983 when his first wife, Doreen Alderman, gave birth to their daughter, Spencer Grammer.
Spencer has followed in her dad’s footsteps and become an actress, making her on-screen debut alongside Kelsey in an episode of Cheers. Since then, she has acted in Rick and Morty and Greek.
“He has been great about me being an actress,” Spencer said about her dad’s support. “He always tells me to follow my heart and to do things for the right reasons.”
Spencer is also a parent herself, welcoming a son, Emmett, in 2011 with her ex-husband James Hesketh.
GREER GRAMMER
On 15 February 1992, Kelsey became a dad for the second time when his then-girlfriend, Barrie Buckner, gave birth to Kandace “Greer” Grammer.
Greer also works in the entertainment industry, making her acting debut on an episode of iCarly in 2010.
She starred opposite Kristin Davis in Netflix’s 2021 thriller Deadly Illusions, and portrays Roz Doyle’s daughter Alice in the rebooted Frasier series.
MASON GRAMMER
Kelsey welcomed his third child, daughter Mason, with his third wife, Camille Grammer (née Donatacci). Mason was born via surrogate on 24 October 2001.
The 23-year-old has done quite a lot of modelling over the years, walking the runway at New York Fashion Week at the age of 15.
However, her focus has always been on her studies, and in May 2024, she graduated from Emerson College in Boston.
JUDE GRAMMER
Kelsey’s fourth child and first son, Jude, was also welcomed via surrogate with his ex-wife Camille. Jude was born on 28 August 2004.
According to Camille, he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and is an aspiring actor.
“I know he wants to be like his dad, an actor,” she told Page Six in 2018.
FAITH GRAMMER
After marrying his current wife Kayte in 2011, the couple welcomed a daughter, Faith, on 13 July 2012.
In January that year, Kelsey and Kayte announced they were having twins, but they “lost the little boy shortly thereafter.”
When announcing Faith’s birth in a statement, the couple said, “A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today. We choose to celebrate the life that has been given to us. We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come.”
In 2017, Kelsey opened a brewery in New York which he named Faith American Brewery after his youngest daughter.
GABRIEL GRAMMER
Kayte gave birth to son Kelsey “Gabriel” Grammer on 22 July 2014.
“We are blessed and excited to have this lovely young man join our family — he is magnificent,” the couple said in a statement at the time.
Speaking about his son a month after his birth, Kelsey said, “Gabriel’s fantastic … He is a lovely kid. He’s been real easy and agreeable.”
JAMES GRAMMER
Kelsey’s seventh and youngest child, Auden “James” Grammer, was born on 14 November 2016.
In a statement, the couple shared that their son’s name “was chosen to honor the great poet W.H. Auden, and James is after another great poet and singer James Taylor — two of our favourites.”