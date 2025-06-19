Kelsey Grammer is set to become a dad of 8 at the age of 70

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is about to become a father of eight as his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, is pregnant!

He has seven other kids aged between 41 and 8.

Kelsey Grammer shares his seven children with four different women.

Speaking about fatherhood, Kelsey told People Magazine, “It’s the greatest experience in the world, the joy everyday of being with my kids,” adding that it has “never been better” and that his kids are a “big part” of this chapter of his life.

Having children so far apart in age is a “gift” to the actor, who told The Guardian, “Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That’s been a real gift.”

Kelsey has also been candid about his role as a father, admitting he’s been “playing catch up” with his older kids.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he told People in May 2025. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

Intrigued about his unique family life? Here’s everything to know about Kelsey Grammer’s seven (soon-to-be-eight) kids!

