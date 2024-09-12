Gordon Ramsay’s eldest daughter Holly, 24, has confirmed the news that she is engaged to English Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 29!

The fashion designer and blogger took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

The pair have confirmed they’re getting married. (Credit: Instagram)

“I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you,” she wrote.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍

“Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. 💍✨💗🧁.”

In his own announcement post, Adam shared, “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.

“Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

“Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.

“I promise to always love you with all my heart.”

The couple have been together since 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple were flooded with messages of support, including from fellow family members and celebrities.

Holly’s celebrity chef dad Gordon commented, “Congratulations to you both ! We’re over the moon and enjoy this moment ! Welcome to the family @adam_peaty ❤️,” and her younger sister Tilly added, “Couldn’t be happier for you both!! I love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham wrote, “Congratulations!!!! We love u so much and are so happy for u!!!! Xxx ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while her son Romeo simply commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Holly and Adam with his son George. (Credit: Instagram)

Holly and Adam have been in a relationship since mid-2023 and have been each other’s biggest supporters.

Holly in particular has been a huge supporter of Adam’s swimming career, and has often packed up her life to follow him to important meets and competitions around the globe, including the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In his announcement, Adam touched on the positive impact his now-fiancée has had on his life, sharing, “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”

Holly will also become a step mother to Adam’s adorable four-year-old son, George.

Congratulations to the happy couple!