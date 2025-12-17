Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The UK years that ‘broke’ Dannii Minogue – and the comeback she never expected

She’s making a surprise return to British television.
For years, Dannii Minogue made it clear she had little desire to return to Britain. After a difficult period marked by intense public scrutiny and professional strain, the Australian singer and television personality stepped away from the UK industry, later describing that chapter as one of the most challenging of her life.

Now, more than 14 years on, she’s back – a move that has surprised many. 

(Credit: Getty)

At 54, Dannii is returning to British television with a role in Channel 5’s crime drama The Imposter, appearing alongside Kym Marsh and former Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne

The casting is notable given how openly she has spoken about her struggles during her previous time working in the UK.

Those experiences stem largely from her years as a judge on The X Factor between 2007 and 2011.

While the show was hugely successful, Dannii has since spoken candidly about the personal toll it took, including anxiety, depression and stress, which ultimately led her to leave the programme and return to Australia.

Part of that period involved persistent media attention around her professional and personal relationships on the show, particularly with creator and judge Simon Cowell

Speculation and commentary followed her throughout her time on the show, something she has said affected both her confidence and how she was perceived within the industry.

(Credit: Getty)

She has also previously described tensions with fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, recounting a work environment she found unsupportive and, at times, hostile. 

In her own writing, Dannii reflected on feeling undermined and criticised, both publicly and privately, during her time on the programme.

By the time she left The X Factor in 2011, she was ready to step away from the UK spotlight. 

Back in Australia, she focused on family life and raising her son Ethan, now 14, whom she shares with former partner Kris Smith.

(Credit: Getty)

So what prompted the return?

Speaking about her new acting role, Dannii has described the experience as unexpectedly positive, saying she feels supported by the cast and crew and able to focus fully on the work. 

She says it’s a contrast to the environment she once associated with British television.

“I know that I’m in good hands,” she shared, adding that the sense of trust has allowed her to enjoy the process again.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

