Who is Cameron Diaz? Meet the actress, mother and wife

The 52-year-old actress is best known for her iconic roles in The Mask and The Holiday; where we all swooned over Jude Law.

Cameron married her now-husband, Benji Madden in 2015, and the pair later welcomed two children, Raddix and Cardinal.

After five years of no red carpets, Cameron has stepped out for her role in Back in Action – super ironic right?

In celebration of the actress gracing the big screen once again, we have gathered everything you need to know about Cameron Diaz.

Credit: Getty)

CAMERON’S ICONIC MOVIES

The actress has made quite an impact on the film scene with her roles in The Mask, The Holiday, The Other Woman and My Sister’s Keeper, to name a few.

Her role in The Holiday even gave us all the motive to find a home swap during the Christmas season and secure ourselves a Jude Law.

Cameron is now about to come to the big screen once again with her new role in Back to Action, a you guessed it – action film.

It will be her first movie back in 10 years, and some comments were made to Netflix on why it will be her ‘reappearance.’

“I didn’t think I was going to make another movie, I was perfectly happy just living my life… and then I get a phone call from Jamie Foxx, and how do you say no to Jamie Foxx,” Cameron commented.

CAMERON’S LAST TEN YEARS

The 52-year-old kept a low-key profile for the last ten years, with the actress commenting to Netflix that she did not keep up with any kind of training and “said no to everything.”

Cameron did dive into the wine industry, releasing her wine company, Avaline.

The rest of her time was devoted to being a mum to her two children, with her laughingly commenting, “I’m just trying to stay alive just like every other mother.”

CAMERON DIAZ’S CHILDREN

Whilst the actress is very open about motherhood and starting her journey at 47, the children’s privacy is utmost importance for Cameron.

The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their first child Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden in 2019.

Cameron and Benji took to Instagram at the time, saying; “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

During an interview in 2020 with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, Cameron commented, “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and these things that happen. She’s not the same baby that she was yesterday.”

“Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby. But, it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it.”

In March 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, Cardinal Madden.

The announcement on Instagram read, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️.”

CAMERON DIAZ AND BENJI MADDEN’S LOVE STORY

After meeting at an event in May 2014, the couple began dating and got engaged just seven months later.

Cameron and Benji got married in January 2015 at their Beverly Hills home in a private ceremony.

The actress pulled on heart strings during her wedding speech, saying, “I waited because I didn’t want to settle,” and “Now I got the best man ever. My special man. He’s mine.”

Since then, the pair have welcomed two beautiful children and have often spoken of their adoration for one another and their family.

