Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were introduced in 2018 by a mutual friend and instantly connected.

Advertisement

Speaking with Catt Sadler on her podcast, Jennifer shared, “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

While the pair keep their relationship rather low-key, we have put together everything we know about Cooke Maroney.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS COOKE MARONEY?

Born in New York City, the 40-year-old studied art history at NYU, pursuing his career in the arts.

Advertisement

In 2022, he was made Director-At-Large of Gladstone Gallery, which houses pieces from artists like Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor and Matthew Barney.

The pair live a low-key relationship with Jennifer sharing with Vanity Fair in 2021, “So, when I started dating my now husband, I was so embarrassed to bring my [security guard] when he asked me out. I mean, how mortifying would that have been? So I didn’t, and it made me really nervous the first few times, and it turned out totally fine.”

(Credit: Getty)

JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND COOKE MARONEY FAMILY

The couple were engaged in February 2019 and officially tied the knot at the Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island in October 2019.

Advertisement

As expected, the guest list was extensive with celebs, with Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Kris Jenner all attending.

In 2023 Jennifer shared with Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series on how Cooke had proposed, “Terrifying, but very, very exciting,” said Jennifer. “I didn’t say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, ‘What? What? What?’ And then going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”

The couple welcomed their first child in February 2022 with Jennifer sharing in an interview with Vogue that they had welcomed a son named Cy.

An insider shared with People in October 2023 that Jennifer was overjoyed to be expecting again, “She loves being a mum,” the source said. “She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives.”

Advertisement

Sources confirmed to People that the pair have also welcomed their second child, though no details have been released.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.