Actress Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller have been dating since 2018, with a brief split in 2020.

Despite their high-profile careers, they both maintain a low-profile relationship with a source sharing with People magazine in August 2024 that Jennifer is “happy with” John.

We have put together everything to know about Jennifer’s 47-year-old beau.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS JOHN MILLER?

Jennifer’s boyfriend of nearly seven years works as the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company CaliGroup. The technology company owns the restaurant chain and invests in various tech wear helping to transform the restaurant industry.

He graduated from Stanford Law School and went on to join the California Bar in the Northern District of California.

Before his relationship with Jennifer, he was married in 2005 to Caroline Campbell with whom he shared two children. They divorced later in 2011. Four years later in 2018, Jennifer and Ben Affleck announced their split from their marriage.

Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2012. (Credit: Getty)

HOW DID JENNIFER GARNER AND JOHN MILLER MEET?

Whilst it has not been disclosed how the pair first met, they began dating in 2018 shortly after Jennifer filed for divorce against Ben Affleck.

“Although the divorce was just finalised, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step,” a source told People magazine at the time.

“Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though.”

In 2020, Jennifer and John allegedly split with the actress sharing to People that she was “looking forward to a whole new decade,” and that “it feels like a fresh start.”

The following year, Jennifer and John are photographed together with a source later confirming to People in 2023, “They have a very special relationship,” said the insider. “It’s never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together.”

Whilst the pair certainly keep their relationship on the down low, one of their first public appearances was in November 2018 at a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in LA.

(Credit: Getty)

IS JENNIFER GARNER AND JOHN MILLER ENGAGED?

There has been no confirmation that the pair are engaged, however in December 2024, Jennifer was seen in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger – may it just be a surprising coincidence?

Keep an eye out here for any updates.

