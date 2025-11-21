EXCLUSIVE: Sparks at the Governors Awards? Tom Cruise & Sydney Sweeney stir new romance rumours

The Governors Awards are usually a place for polished speeches, standing ovations, and impeccably plated dinners.

But this year, the biggest buzz in the Ray Dolby Ballroom wasn’t only Tom Cruise receiving his long-awaited honorary Oscar — it was the unexpected chemistry between the 63-year-old action legend and 28-year-old It-girl Sydney Sweeney.

The two were seen deep in conversation, smiling easily and leaning in, with an ease that immediately caught the room’s attention.

“Tom was pouring on the charm alright and why not?” An inside source tells Woman’s Day exclusively.

“He’s single and she’s the most talked-about actress right now – a date with Sydney would give him serious kudos with the boys. It might have seemed like a benign conversation about boxing, but there were sparks flying.”

And boxing truly was the icebreaker. Variety captured video of the pair talking animatedly, and lip readers later suggested Sydney had been explaining the brutal training and injuries she endured while filming Christy, her latest role as trailblazing boxer Christy Martin.

Tom, who has famously seen more action on his own movie sets than most professional stunt teams combined, looked captivated.

“Tom was keenly interested in her and she was surprised by how friendly and easy to talk to,” our insider adds.

“He had a good approach too, giving her respect for tackling such a physically demanding role. She was definitely won over by Tom’s star power.”

And according to the source, the conversation didn’t end there — or at the event.

“They swapped numbers and Tom’s allowing himself to get excited as Sydney has said in the past she’s open to all religions, something that’s important to Tom and his family.”

The introduction comes as both stars, notably, navigate major transitions.

Tom is newly single after his recent split from Ana de Armas, a relationship that insiders say moved “fast” before she ultimately “put the brakes on.”

Sydney, meanwhile, continues to make headlines as she steps into a new chapter of her personal life following her breakup from fiancé Jonathan Davino and her not-so-secret outings with music exec Scooter Braun.

