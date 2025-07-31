Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to confirm relationship

After months of fervent speculation, it seems Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ rumoured relationship is all but confirmed after the pair were spotted walking hand in hand during a romantic getaway.
The Mission Impossible star, 63, and the Oscar-nominated Blonde actress, 37, looked at ease and loved-up as they were spotted by gobsmacked onlookers taking a leisurely stroll around a downtown area in Vermont while holding hands at the end of July.
Given the couple’s blatant affection towards each other — the notoriously private Tom even gave a subtle wave to the cameras — the sighting is being deemed as their first public declaration of their love since whispers of their relationship first began in February.
Cruising through
The couple were first linked nearly six months ago after they were photographed dining out together on Valentine’s Day in London before jetting off together for a getaway to Madrid, Spain.
A couple of weeks later, in what was perceived as a grand romantic gesture, the Hollywood action hero flew Ana back into London via helicopter for her 37th birthday.
They’ve since used London as their home base while they prepare to film their upcoming thriller Deeper, and have been spotted out together at a series of high-profile occasions, including David Beckham’s birthday party and most recently, at one of the Oasis reunion tour concerts at Wembley stadium.
Slamming the ex
Along with the sightings, Ana may have been making some not-so-subtle hints about their romance online, too.
Late last month, the star’s Instagram account was caught “liking” a shady post about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman on Instagram.
In the post, which was uploaded by celebrity goss site Celeb Mess, Nicole, 58, was ridiculed for previously denying she had undergone plastic surgery.