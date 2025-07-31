Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to confirm relationship

After months of fervent speculation, it seems Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ rumoured relationship is all but confirmed after the pair were spotted walking hand in hand during a romantic getaway.

Advertisement

The Mission Impossible star, 63, and the Oscar-nominated Blonde actress, 37, looked at ease and loved-up as they were spotted by gobsmacked onlookers taking a leisurely stroll around a downtown area in Vermont while holding hands at the end of July.

Given the couple’s blatant affection towards each other — the notoriously private Tom even gave a subtle wave to the cameras — the sighting is being deemed as their first public declaration of their love since whispers of their relationship first began in February.

Credit: Image Direct.

Cruising through

The couple were first linked nearly six months ago after they were photographed dining out together on Valentine’s Day in London before jetting off together for a getaway to Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks later, in what was perceived as a grand romantic gesture, the Hollywood action hero flew Ana back into London via helicopter for her 37th birthday.

They’ve since used London as their home base while they prepare to film their upcoming thriller Deeper, and have been spotted out together at a series of high-profile occasions, including David Beckham’s birthday party and most recently, at one of the Oasis reunion tour concerts at Wembley stadium.

Credit: Image Direct.

Slamming the ex

Along with the sightings, Ana may have been making some not-so-subtle hints about their romance online, too.

Advertisement

Late last month, the star’s Instagram account was caught “liking” a shady post about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman on Instagram.

In the post, which was uploaded by celebrity goss site Celeb Mess, Nicole, 58, was ridiculed for previously denying she had undergone plastic surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.