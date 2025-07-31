Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to confirm relationship

The Hollywood couple finally go public with their love!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
Loading the player...

After months of fervent speculation, it seems Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ rumoured relationship is all but confirmed after the pair were spotted walking hand in hand during a romantic getaway.

Advertisement

The Mission Impossible star, 63, and the Oscar-nominated Blonde actress, 37, looked at ease and loved-up as they were spotted by gobsmacked onlookers taking a leisurely stroll around a downtown area in Vermont while holding hands at the end of July.

Given the couple’s blatant affection towards each other — the notoriously private Tom even gave a subtle wave to the cameras — the sighting is being deemed as their first public declaration of their love since whispers of their relationship first began in February.

Credit: Image Direct.

Cruising through  

The couple were first linked nearly six months ago after they were photographed dining out together on Valentine’s Day in London before jetting off together for a getaway to Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks later, in what was perceived as a grand romantic gesture, the Hollywood action hero flew Ana back into London via helicopter for her 37th birthday.

They’ve since used London as their home base while they prepare to film their upcoming thriller Deeper, and have been spotted out together at a series of high-profile occasions, including David Beckham’s birthday party and most recently, at one of the Oasis reunion tour concerts at Wembley stadium.

Credit: Image Direct.

Slamming the ex

Along with the sightings, Ana may have been making some not-so-subtle hints about their romance online, too.

Advertisement

Late last month, the star’s Instagram account was caught “liking” a shady post about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman on Instagram.

In the post, which was uploaded by celebrity goss site Celeb Mess, Nicole, 58, was ridiculed for previously denying she had undergone plastic surgery.

wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement