EXCLUSIVE: ‘It was excruciating!’ Sam Mac reflects on the most ‘gruelling’ part of being on breakfast TV as he celebrates 10 years at Sunrise

Seven’s beloved weatherman Sam Mac still can’t believe it’s been 10 years since he first stepped onto the set of Sunrise. He can remember, however, just how excruciating it was.

“I remember my producer, Sean Flynn, he asked me just before I started whether there was anything I wouldn’t do, and I said, ‘Look, I really don’t want to jump out of a plane,’” he tells Woman’s Day.

Sam is a beloved member of the Sunrise crew alongside Edwina, Nat and Shirvo.

“And so my first day we were in Logan, Queensland, and I started the show blindfolded. I had no clue where we were. Of course, once we were on the air, they told me to remove my blindfold and all I saw was a huge sign that said one word: bungee. I didn’t have to jump out of a plane, but I had to bungee jump on my first day.

“It was excruciating,” he laughs. “I hated every second of it, which meant that it made good TV.”

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

In the decade since that first segment aired, Sam has continued to deliver us good TV. From joining The Wiggles to perform a viral original song to getting completely naked on air in Japan, presenting the weather while swimming with sharks in South Australia, and raising thousands of dollars for local businesses during the Covid pandemic, Sam really has seen and done it all.

“It’s the best job in the world,” he says. “It’s one of the most gruelling jobs because of the travel, roughly 140 flights a year. But, I wouldn’t change it because I genuinely feel it’s a privilege to share these stories.

“And a part of this job over the past 10 years is doing so many things I never thought I would do. Never thought I could do. It’s saying yes to almost everything.”

Sam says his trip to Uluru as one of his highlights. (Credit: Supplied)

MILESTONES

Outside of his impressive career, Sam has also made some serious milestones in his personal life in those 10 years. He became engaged to fiancee Rebecca James, renovated a home together, welcomed two daughters, Margot, three, and Mabel, one, and has since recently relocated to Melbourne. It’s a far cry from once being a “loner with two cats in a tiny little bachelor pad in Sydney”, he says.

“Now I’m living in this big, beautiful house with my amazing two little girls and my beautiful fiancee. I’ve grown up a lot in that time and a lot of that has happened on the air. And I think our viewers have seen that progress over the years.

Sam announced his engagement to Bec in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

“When I meet people out and about, it’s often one of the first things they’ll say, ‘Oh, I remember you were the weird cat guy and now you seem like a great dad,’” he laughs.

“I mean, I hope I am, because the most important thing is that I’m a great dad and a great partner to Bec and I think that does filter through in my work with Sunrise because I have more of an understanding now what parents are going through. And I can tap into that joy and how life-changing that is. I really gravitate towards that now. I’m itching to share those stories.”

Sam and Bec shared two daughters, Margot and Mabel, together. (Credit: Instagram)

WHERE TO FROM HERE?

Looking to the next 10 years, Sam says he wants more adventures, both with his family and on Sunrise. And while the tireless worker could be forgiven for aiming for a full-time desk role next to hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, Sam admits he’s happy being where he is right now: everywhere.

“I don’t know if it would suit me. Probably my short attention span wouldn’t be right in a studio environment,” he says.

Sam’s worked with some of Australia’s biggest stars – and reptiles – during his time at Sunrise. (Credit: Supplied)

“I think being out and about and seeing different faces, different places, seems to keep me occupied. So for the moment, no.

“I think I’ve got the better gig, to be honest. Don’t tell that to Nat and Shirvo though. But also don’t worry, they’ve got the better salary.”

