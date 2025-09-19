Sam Mac shares exciting family announcement

Sam Mac has taken to Instagram to share a big life update…the family of four are relocating to Melbourne!

The Sunrise star shared a sweet explanation behind the big move with his followers, explaining it was now time to “repay” his wife Rebecca after she initially moved to Sydney at the beginning of their relationship.

Sam shared the announcement live on air. (Credit: Seven)

“Our little family is moving from Sydney to Melbourne. Here’s why,” Sam began his Instagram carousel.

“This love story began on a screen in Covid times. I lived in Syd & Bec in Melb.

“After 6 months of getting to know each other online, this photo was taken on our first date. The chemistry was electric,” he cheekily added.

He shared details behind the decision on Instagram.

“After countless lockdowns & border closures…Somehow, I managed to convince Bec to move to Sydney.”

“Over the past four years we have; bought a house, renovated a house, launched a business, got engaged, eaten a lot of cheesymite scrolls & had two beautiful girls.”

After looking back at their time together, Sam explained a recent “lightbulb moment” convinced him that relocating was the right decision for the family.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Seeing them play in their grandparents’ backyard near the Yarra Valley was a lightbulb moment,” he continued. “The lizards, kookaburras & kangaroos lit up their faces with such joy & wonder. We knew that was the childhood we wanted for them.”

“The grandparents are now 9 minutes away instead of 9 hours.”

“Time to repay my darling Rebecca for taking the leap of faith for that weird cat-loving weatherman in the tiny, smelly bachelor pad,” he concluded. “See you soon, Melbourne!”

(Credit: Instagram)

Sam also revealed more details on Sunrise, confirming to fans that he would be continuing on the morning show.

“Bec is from Melbourne, and I travel so much, she will have the support of grandparents and friends nearby,” he explained to viewers.

“I have loved Sydney. It’s been incredible. I’m an Adelaide boy. To be in Melbourne, closer to the footy, closer to the grandparents. I wanted to share it with the Sunrise family.

“I will continue on Sunrise, I will still be running around the country,” he added, before revealing that he had been “thinking about it for a while.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Friends, fans, and colleagues were quick to congratulate the father of two.

“This is fabulous news,” commented Edwina Bartholomew. “Farewell baked goods before you go please.”

“Love this for you guys,” a fan added. “You’ll never regret giving your kids and the grandparents an opportunity to make memories together.”

