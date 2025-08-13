EXCLUSIVE: Magda Szubanski’s friends rally around the star following shock cancer diagnosis

Magda Szubanski was “overcome” with the sheer level of love showered over her when she was inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame.

“There was lots of love in the room and I’ve never seen so many people in tears, and I know Magda was overwhelmed, because the stars kept messaging her all night to tell her how much she’s loved,” one insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Everyone hit their phones to text Magda and tell her how delighted they were to see her recognised, but also to let her know personally just how special she is to so many people.”

Magda made a tearjerking appearance via satellite at the Logie Awards earlier this month. (Credit: 7 Network)

SUPPORT NETWORK

Terri Irwin and Julia Morris were just two of the stars to pay tribute to Magda, 64, after the ceremony.

“You are an extraordinarily talented actor, dear friend, and all around stand-up gal. It was truly an honour to work with you in the movie Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course,” Terri, 61, wrote on Instagram.

Comedy veteran Julia, 57, called Magda “inspiring”.

“I can’t even comprehend how much pure joy you have brought to my life. Watching you in my teenage years, my 20s & beyond… you gave me & my family so much laughter,” she wrote.

“I know you have the gloves on in the fight of your life… but you are a trailblazer of note & you are in our thoughts and in our hearts.”

Terri Irwin congratulated the star on Instagram following the ceremony. (Credit: Getty)

LAUGHING THROUGH THE PAIN

The legendary Kath & Kim star was unable to attend the event in Sydney but pre-recorded an emotional acceptance speech, that brought people to tears, but in typical Magda fashion, also had the stars laughing out loud. “Hello, my darlings I’m so sorry I can’t be there. I do have an excuse this time. Normally I don’t come because I can’t be bothered getting out of my pyjamas, but this time really is a real reason,” she shared.

The “real reason” is that Magda is in the fight of her life after a shock diagnosis three months ago that she had stage-four mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me,” she said in a special post on Instagram media on May 29.

Last week, however, Magda looked magnificent as she proudly accepted the award – which was voted on and decided before she publicly revealed her shock diagnosis.

“Let’s get this out of the way – I have not been awarded this honour because I have got the cancer. I’m getting this because of 40 years of hard work, lobbying, bribing, threatening, whatever it took, whatever it took,” she laughed.

“I just feel fortunate and grateful to have had 40 years in this industry in this country.”

Friend Julia Morris called Magda “inspiring” in a gushing post on Instagram (Credit: Getty)

FIGHT OF HER LIFE

While Magda has been isolating in Melbourne as doctors treat her with a regimen called the Nordic Protocol, which combines chemotherapy with immunotherapy to target and destroy cancer cells, Magda said “the love and support” she’s received feels like “a tsunami”. “And I have to tell you, it really helps,” she tearfully added.

Even with her cancer treatment forcing her to miss her biggest ever Logies’ moment, the beloved star proved she hasn’t lost her sense of humour.

“Just one final thing before I go, I have had my hair done specifically so it will match with my gold Logie,” she quipped before removing her beanie and revealing a completely bald head to laughs and applause.

