Shock sudden death: MAFS star dies at 47

Married At First Sight and Farmer Wants A Wife star Lachlan Rofe has died suddenly at 47.

His friends and family confirmed his passing on social media on Thursday but his cause of death is yet to be released.

Lachlan first appeared on the debut season of MAFS in 2015 where he was matched with Clara Tamas. He later appeared on Farmer Wants A Wife and he chose contestant Belinda Reid in the finale.

The couple stayed together for awhile but 24 hours after the reunion aired, they announced they had gone their seperate ways.

“We were trying back and forth and spoke on the phone all the time, but the distance makes it really hard,” he told TV Week at the time.

Lachlan and Clare met on MAFS. Credit: Channel 9.

In 2017, he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her two-year-old daughter following a night of heavy drinking. He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but the charges were later dropped after he appealed his conviction.

“Being a man of principal, I chose to clear my name,” he said after the magistrate quashed the guilty verdict.

He later told Channel 7 he was “too scared” to approach women anymore.

“I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target,” he said.

According to the Courier Mail, Lachlan ran a cattle farm in Cawdor, near Camden in NSW.

