The hearts of Australian Survivor fans broke when Channel Ten announced that Jonathan LaPaglia wouldn’t be returning as host in 2026.

However, Survivor fans have been resistant to Jonathan’s axing and have even started an online petition which has received more than 7,000 signatures fighting for JLP’s job.

JLP confirmed his Survivor exit in late-June.(Credit: Channel Ten)

While the axing was a complete “blindside” to the long-serving host, Jonathan’s career in television is far from over.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, fans have even suggested Jonathan take over the hosting reins from US Survivor host Jeff Probst, who has hosted the iteration for 25 years.

These comments came after a video was shared to Instagram in anticipation of the show’s 50th season in Fiji, where some suggested Jeff wasn’t “excited at all,” as written by the Daily Mail.

JLP with his Top Gear co-hosts. (Credit: Paramount+)

Since confirming the news of his heartbreaking departure at the end of June 2025, JLP has not shared any other news of his future career.

Given Survivor: Australia v The World has already been filmed, it will be Jonathan’s final stint on the reality TV program – unless fan’s petition creates a miracle. However, we have little hope given Channel Ten wanted to “shake things up” after ratings had dropped recently.

Alas, the TV world is now Jonathan’s oyster!

In 2024, Jonathan lived his motor dreams as host of the Paramount+ show, Top Gear Australia alongside Beau Ryan and Blair Joscelyne. Unfortunately for fans of the iteration, a season two renewal has not yet been confirmed but many have high hopes given it received positive reviews.

Jonathan has also returned to his acting roots in recent years. He starred in both season one and season two of the hit Binge series, Strife as Peter, the former boss of Asher Keddie’s character Evelyn.

“I love working on that show. It was a dream job,” he told TV WEEK at the time.

He played Peter in Strife. (Credit: Binge)

Jonathan’s name has been credited to many beloved TV shows including Love Child, Underbelly, The Mentalist, and Cold Case.

Jumping back a few more years, Jonathan was actually a doctor before entering the entertainment industry.

In an interview with TV WEEK, he revealed did start studying again during COVID but got too busy with Survivor, Strife and Top Gear.

“I’ve dropped it a bit at the moment,” he said. “But weirdly, it’s always in the back of my head. But I don’t know. I’m a bit old. I don’t know if there’d be a job available for me.

“I guess I just wanted to prove to myself that I could still do it.”

