Jackson Warne is embarking on a new career move inspired by his dad Shane

Jackson Warne is starting a podcast and it’s all thanks to his late father Shane Warne.

The 26-year-old says he and the cricketing great first talked about starting a podcast together in 2018.

“Dad was talking to Fox about doing one together and I liked the dynamic of a father-son podcast,’’ he told the Herald Sun this week.

“It was in February this year that I fully committed to doing it,” he continued. “We’ve got a studio we’ve set up which is in dad’s old office so it feels like he’s there. We’ve got all his memorabilia, his book, his ashtray, it’s really special.”

The first episode of Warnes Way comes out next week and the podcast will feature interviews with people like Eddie McGuire, Aaron Finch and Andrew Bassat.

Jackson says recording the podcast has been a very therapeutic experience for him and it’s also provided a way for him to connect with his dad.

“I’m also treating it as a bit of therapy for me. I don’t see a therapist but when I talk to people like Mark Howard and Eddie McGuire it’s so personal and we talk about stories with dad,” he said.

In March 2022, Shane died from a heart attack while he was holidaying in Thailand. He was 52.

Known for many legendary cricket moments, including his famous Ball of the Century in 1993, Shane always believed the biggest achievement in his life was his kids.

“Wow. What a day!!!” Shane wrote in a heartfelt Instagram story when Summer graduated from high school in 2020. “All three of my beautiful children have now completed year 12.”

“Which means no more school fees, drop offs, pick ups and fighting for a car park, parent teacher nights, sports all over melb x 3 on weekends, school plays, events, making lunches, sports gear, blazer and being a taxi – oh and an ATM,” he continued.

Speaking to the 7:30 Report in 2018, Shane said his biggest regret was possibly letting his kids down.

“It’s pretty hard to relive some things when you’ve let down your children and your family, embarrassed them at times,” he admitted.

“To hurt my children who are the most important thing in my life was really tough. The effect I had on my family, on my children. The effect I had on my children was I let them down. And I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

