Summer Warne remembers her late father, Shane Warne, by penning a loving tribute in his honour

Summer Warne has shared some old photos of her late father, Shane Warne, alongside a loving tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Summer posted two smiley photos with the cricketer, featuring the father and daughter enjoying the sunshine and the pool.

“Miss your smiley face every day Dad ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Summer shared a sweet tribute to her late father. (Image: Instagram)

Big brother Jackson was quick to share his love for the tribute, commenting a red heart emoji. As was older sister Brooke who penned: “Beautiful summer, so special 🤍.”

Shane’s ex-partner Liz Hurley also commented multiple heart emojis upon seeing the post.

The tribute comes one day after Jackson shared in the joy of a horse named after his dad winning his first race.

“Miss your smiley face every day Dad ❤️.” (Image: Instagram)

Sharing footage of the moment of glory, the SAS star wrote: “Dads horse “sacred oath” won his first race yesterday. Nice gesture from the jockey Noel Callow. 🙏🏼❤️🐎.”

It was early Saturday morning on March 5 when Australians awoke to the news that Shane Warne tragically died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Known for many legendary cricket moments, including his famous Ball of the Century in 1993, there was no doubt that Shane’s biggest achievement in life was his kids.

Summer Warne spoke at her dad’s state funeral. (Image: Getty)

During the cricketer’s state funeral on March 31st, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer stood together in solidarity as they formally farewelled their father.

They arrived to the service with mother Simone Callahan, who also came to pay her respects more than 15 years after she and Shane split.

“I know you will be forever watching me and be by my side,” Summer said after taking to the stage. “I will cherish the 20 years of memories we have.”

This story was originally featured on our sister site, New Idea.

