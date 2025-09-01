Guy Sebastian recovering in hospital following major surgery

Guy Sebastian has let fans in on the health battle he has been fighting behind the scenes.

The 43-year-old musician posted a selfie on Instagram over the weekend from a hospital bed, where he was giving the thumbs up.

“They say it comes in threes. There’s been a lot of highs this year but it’s also been a year where I’ve had to manage a LOT of physical pain,” the singer captioned the post.

“The worst of it has been this nerve pain in my spine shooting down my right side. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone. It just never stops and it’s all consuming, while trying to work, travel, do gigs etc.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I am however so grateful for the fact that I have been able to have spinal surgery yesterday. I hope it gives me relief and the strength comes back in my arm.”

The former Australian Idol winner said he was hoping he would be able to get back to touring next year.

“My goal is to get all of this sorted and bounce back hard for tour early next year. I’ll get there and I will get it done but wow, in a fair bit of pain right now.”

Guy’s famous friends and fans were quick to jump in the comments and give him their best wishes.

“Sending lots of healing your way, my friend,” LeAnn Rimes, his former co-judge on The Voice Australia, wrote.

“Sending love and healing vibes honey 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️” added Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger.

“All the best buddy , life everything else in your life you’ll smash this .. and you’ll have a real-life battlescar 👊👊,” chimed in Larry Emdur.

Credit: Instagram.

Earlier this year, the dad-of-two underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon after teaming up with Brendan Fevola to play an AFL match with the VAFA Division 5 Thirds team in the Masala Dandenong Football Club.

After an impressive first half, the singer limped off the field in the fourth quarter.

“Thought I’d strap on the boots after a LONG hiatus and performed for the locals,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Great day out for Masala Dandenong getting their first win with @brendanfevola25 kicking a bag! Unfortunately I’ve done a proper number on myself. #realitycheck #sticktosinging #footyglorydaysareover.”

