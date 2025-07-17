‘Here’s to a lifetime of us’: Gogglebox’s Vestal Delpechitra is engaged

Gogglebox’s Vestal Delpechitra is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Benjamin Tagg.

Advertisement

Benjamin popped the question last week while the pair were holidaying on Hamilton Island in Queensland’s Whitsundays region.

“Here’s to a lifetime of us 11.07.25,” the 26-year-old posted on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from the special moment.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be engaged!” Vestal exclusively told our sister publication New Idea. “I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face since Ben asked me.

“I knew Ben was the one from the very beginning, and four years on I’m the happiest I have ever been in my life because of him. I’m ready to become a wife!”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Vestal’s family, friends and fans of the show flooded the comments to congratulate the young couple.

“Congrats darlin heart! You deserve all the love and happiness ❤️” wrote fellow Gogglebox original Angie Kent.

“Congratulations to you both here’s to your next adventure in life❤️❤️” posted veteran Goggleboxers Lee and Keith.

Advertisement

“Congratulations 🎉🍾. Gogglebox fam has just gotten bigger,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats Vesty can’t wait to see you walk the aisle and see you back on our screens on @goggleboxau soon… may your #lovestory begin on your amazing journey ♥️♥️♥️” added someone else.

The Delpechitra family are one of the most beloved families on Gogglebox, with fans tuning in to see Vestal and her parents Patrick and Tracey, and her brothers Wendel and Ethan, watch TV every week.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The family have appeared on the TV show since its inception in 2015 and all live together under the one roof in Sydney’s west.

The family’s sense of humour and tight knit bond have made them a fan favourite for the past 10 years.

“Soooo happy for you both. You’ve beaten Wendel to the altar,” Tracey joked in a comment on the post announcing the engagement, while Ethan simply commented “WOWWWWWWWWW”.

Vestal is currently studying to become a teacher and working as a cheerleader for the Penrith Panthers.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.