Meet Gogglebox Australia’s couch regulars: The Delpechitra Family

Gogglebox first premiered on our screens in 2015 on Channel Ten, and since then, it has returned each year with a mix of familiar faces.

The show is set to premiere for its 21st season, with the Delpechitra Family set to return for another year.

This Sri Lankan-Australian family, consisting of Patrick and Tracey along with their children Wendel, Ethan and Vestal have all become familiar faces on the program.

As fans eagerly await the return of the series, we take a closer look at the Delpechitra family.

(Credit: Instagram)

With the show having screened for nearly a decade, the Delpechitra Family have opened up their living room for Gogglebox for quite some time!

Consistently delivering hilarious one-liners and providing high-quality entertainment in the show, we look forward to what the family will bring to our screens this year.

The tight-knit family of five have shared some of their funniest moments on screen.

“When Dad said to Mum we did it on the kitchen sink,” says Wendel of an awkward season one overshare. “When Ace sneezed in Vesty’s food and she started crying,” says Ethan of one of the family dog’s cameo in season 10.

And Vestal’s fave moment? When Tracey gave Patrick the ultimate diss when the clan were watching cricket. “Yes, we met at a cricket match. At least the match was good.” Ouch!

WHAT DOES THE DELPECHITRA FAMILY DO FOR WORK?

(Credit: Instagram)

When the family of five isn’t providing us entertainment from their living room, Patrick works as a manager at an RSL and Tracey is a full-time mum.

The eldest of the bunch, Wendel, is a teacher at an all-boys Catholic school, and his younger sister Vestal is a cheerleader for the Penrith Panthers.

Ethan, the youngest of the siblings, is believed to be studying at university.

WHERE DO THE DELPECHITRA FAMILY LIVE?

(Credit: Instagram)

After immigrating from Sri Lanka to Australia over 25 years ago, the family of five currently lives in Sydney’s West.

WHERE CAN I WATCH GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA?

You’ll be able to watch the latest season of Gogglebox Australia on Thursday, February 20, 2025, exclusively on Ten and 10play.

If you want to catch up on the previous season beforehand, access the episodes on Foxtel Now and BINGE.

Stream Gogglebox Australia now on BINGE from $10/month with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

