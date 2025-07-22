Osher Gunsberg: ‘Dancing With The Stars made me go to therapy’

Osher Gunsberg has shared the aftermath of his fiery exchange with Dancing With The Stars judge Craig Revel Horwood on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old hit back at Craig after he critiqued his tango to David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’.

The DWTS judge labelled the performance a “right royal mess” and “erratic”. After he criticised the way Osher “fumbled” down the ramp at the beginning of the dance, the former host of The Bachelor interjected, and suggested maybe Craig could get up on stage and show him how to do it.

“Would you like to try going down that perspex ramp in those heels, sir? You are more than welcome to show me how to do it,” he said.

“But I need you to be doing it in a tango step while the person next to you is on one foot, kicking, and you’re holding their momentum against you. After you,” Osher added, to which Craig replied, “Well, we’ll do that at some other stage, darling”.

Advertisement

The two men continued their back and forth until host Sonia Kruger jumped in and asked: “Is this the point where we bring the lions into the Colosseum?”.

(Credit: Channel 7)

When the judges gave their scores, Osher once again hit out, saying he couldn’t change what their “ping pong bats” said.

“They’re judging paddles, Osher,” co-host Dr Chris Brown then told him, to which Osher replied, “I’m sorry I didn’t apply the correct reverence to the scoring system”.

Advertisement

Sonia then told Osher that he may be “held in contempt” if he wasn’t careful about what he was saying, to which he replied, “If it pleases the court, the contempt came from the judging panel first”.

Osher later left the show after receiving the lowest score for the night.

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle after the show aired, Osher said Craig’s critique was not without warrant.

“But at the same time, I worked my a** off and I tried really hard. I was never going to be a technically perfect person at it, but it was like, ‘come on, man! If you’re going to critique me, give it a shot yourself and let’s see what happens!’ I thought it was pretty fun,” he told the publication.

Advertisement

Osher finished filming the reality series in March and he told Yahoo! Lifestyle that after filming wrapped, he saw the show’s psychologist as he “wasn’t doing very well”.

“I’ve been able to spend the last couple of months, every day, kind of looking at my own self-worth and looking at my ego and looking at my self-esteem and my value, and I’m in a very different place from what I was,” he said.

(Credit: Instagram)

On Monday, Osher announced he had spoken about his experience on DWTS on his podcast Better Than Yesterday.

Advertisement

On the podcast, The Masked Singer host said the show was the hardest thing he’d ever done in his life and the day after he was eliminated he reached out to production to put in contact with the psychologist.

“She called and we spoke for about an hour,” he said. “I know exactly how the sausage is made but it still hurt.”

“Deep inside of me there was still a part of my ego that really wanted to be told that I’d done a good job,” he added.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.