Carrie Bickmore shows off her incredible body as ex moves on with new woman

Carrie Bickmore has channelled her inner Baywatch lifeguard in a video she posted to Instagram.

The radio star shared a video of herself running down the beach in a bright red swimsuit and captioned it “Temu Pammy” in reference to Baywatch’s most memorable star, Pamela Anderson.

Carrie’s fans were quick to jump in the comments and reassure the 44-year-old she could play Pamela’s iconic role any day of the week.

“TEMU PAMMY?! More like ON PAR, IF NOT BETTER PAMMY!” commented one person.

"Move over Baywatch…. ARISE ….. Bickwatch👏👏👏👏👏," chimed in another person.

While Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew said she was “Shein, at least,” and Sophie Monk simply commented: “That booty! 👋 🔥”

The post comes just days after a source told our sister publication that Carrie had split from former Bachelorette star Lee Elliot, who it’s rumoured she started seeing around July this year.

“I think everyone caught wind of this at its early stages, which was around the time his friends and family stepped in,” the insider revealed.

The insider said the 44-year-old’s family and friends warned him not to get involved in another high profile relationship just months after splitting from his wife of four years, Georgia Love.

Lee and Georgia split earlier this year. (Credit: Getty.)

“It was fun but they had very different priorities,” they said. “Lee knows there’s an expiry date on playing the bachelor but for now, he’s not tied down and Carrie seems just fine with that too.”

The pair were introduced by mutual friends with things “heating up” between them pretty quickly.

“They’ve been trying hard to keep things under wraps. But there’s definitely something romantic going on. They’re a beautiful couple!” a source told Woman’s Day at the time.

Carrie confirmed split from her husband Chris Walker in January 2023.

“Hi there. It’s with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate. Whilst this is a tough time, our focus is on parenting, loving and supporting our three children… with everything we’ve got. They are doing great,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Earlier this year, Chris broke his silence on the split while appearing on Luke Darcy’s Empowering Leaders podcast.

Carrie and Chris split in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

“We were together for 13 years, built a family together, you know, it’s what I thought life would be and life had a different plan again,” he said at the time.

“Not that I want to draw everything back to my past, but I think having your family so badly disrupted as a child meant that I really wanted to have a family, you know, and I feel like the fact that got broken up, I found really challenging and really difficult.”

