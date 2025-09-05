Carrie Bickmore’s son Ollie is about to turn 18.

The former co-host of The Project shared an emotional tribute to him on Instagram in the lead up to his milestone birthday.

“My son is turning 18 and the tsunami of sadness was something I was not expecting,” she began the post. “I thought I had more tomorrows.

“We’ve had our last school summer holidays together. Our last drives as an l-plater. Friends are more exciting than family.”

The radio host said she’s not ready to let her son go just yet.

“I’m not ready to let him go,” she wrote. “I have raised him to be independent, to dream big (he wants to be a pilot), to cook for himself, wash his own clothes and empty the bins.

“I did all this for a ‘tomorrow’ that I thought was a lifetime away,” she continued. “But it’s here. 😔♥️

(Credit: Instagram)

“My little boy is a man. And I wish I could do it all over again.”

Carrie’s famous friends were quick to offer their support in the comments.

“The grief is real…but the gifts keep coming,” wrote MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin.

“Carrie letting them go is the greatest gift you can give your boy. Then he will return as a fully individuated man. The love will always connect you. Huge Maggie hugs,” added parenting expert and author Maggie Dent.

“Oh I hear you. So hard,” chimed in Channel 7’s Natalie Barr.

Four years ago, Carrie shared another sweet tribute when Ollie turned 14.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Happy 14th Ollie ❤️ (umm where has my baby gone 😞) You have dealt with your second ‘lockdown’ birthday with the same attitude you take to life…no fuss…a big smile…and great humour 🥰 You are the best company and I love you so ridiculously much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, Carrie’s second post for her son came in the form of an apology because one very sneaky sibling destroyed his birthday cake.

The mother-of-three posted a picture of the cake with three sizeable chunks taken out of it and then a shot of the original masterpiece.

It seems, according to Carrie’s accounts, that the perpetrator behind the big old mess is her youngest daughter, Adelaide.

“And I am sorry your baby sister secretly took a nibble out of your ‘control tower’ cake before you got a chance to enjoy it 🙄 Lucky I got a pic the night before 🤣 (swipe across for original cake 🥴),” explained Carrie.

