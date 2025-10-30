Alex Nation announces split from fiancé Carson Jory after five years together

Alex Nation, who rose to fame as the winner of the 2016 season of The Bachelor Australia, has revealed she and Carson Jory have ended their engagement.

The pair, who were together for five years, share two children.

Alex confirmed the split to Daily Mail (Credit: Instagram)

The 35-year-old reality TV star confirmed the news with Daily Mail, admitting the couple had recently “faced some challenges.”

“We’ve been doing our best to navigate [them] privately while keeping focus on our young children, their well-being and the beautiful life that we have created together for them,” she told the publication. “Protecting them from matters like being in the media is deeply important to both of us.”

“We understand that being in the public eye can sometimes make privacy difficult, but we’re doing our best to approach this chapter (and the very real callings that many couples face) with care, respect and sensitivity.”

Alex and Carson have called off their engagement (Credit: Instagram)

Alex and Carson took their relationship public in December 2020, before announcing they were expecting their first child together.

In September 2021, they announced their engagement, a month after they welcomed their son Maxwell.

In 2023, they revealed they had welcomed a daughter named Pearl.

Richie and Alex had a relatively short-lived romance following their stint on The Bachelor (Credit: Ten)

Alex won the fourth season of The Bachelor Australia alongside Richie Strahan. The pair remained together for a year after filming before quietly splitting and reunited on screen during a season of Bachelor in Paradise.

After her Bachelor stint, Alex came out as pansexual and announced her relationship with Maegan Luxa, to whom she was briefly engaged to.

Alex also shares a son, Elijah, with her ex-husband Joel Porter, whom she divorced in 2014.

Despite vowing to never appear on a dating show again, Alex’s TV days are far from over – she’s set to appear on The Traitors in 2026.

