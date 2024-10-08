Carlin Sterritt was deemed the winner of the fifth season of The Bachelorette Australia with Angie Kent. But after an unsuccessful love story, Carlin has found his soulmate and is expecting a baby in 2025.

Five years after his stint on reality television, Carlin shared the exciting news that he would be expecting a baby with wife Emily Bradwell.

“Baby Sterritt coming 2025,” he captioned the series of loved-up images.

The images were taken on the beach, with Carlin and Emily donned in black clothing while the soon-to-be parents cradled her growing baby bump.

Holly Kingston, who won Jimmy’s heart of The Bachelor, commented: “Awwwww guys congrats, such an exciting time for you both.”

“Congratulations love birds. Your baby is going to be sooo beautiful and precious,” a fan commented.

“We love baby Sterritt so much already,” another wrote.

Bachelorette fans have been following Carlin’s love story with Emily after their relationship went public in December 2022. The news of their engagement followed two years later in October 2022.

In March 2023, the love birds said ‘I do’ in a beautiful ceremony at Dunes Palm Beach in Sydney. Carlin and Emily looked happier than ever before after sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. The former Bachelorette star wore a classic white shirt and black bow tie, while the bride chose a simple white strapless dress.

Prior to meeting Emily, Carlin went on the hunt for his soulmate on Channel Ten’s The Bachelorette is 2019 with the former Gogglebox star Angie Kent.

He received the first impression rose amongst 20 other suitors vying for Angie’s heart in episode one. His connection with Angie grew during the season, as Carlin was ultimately declared the winner in the finale against suitor Timm Hanly.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t beat the Bachie love curse as Carlin and Angie called it quits a mere eight months later.