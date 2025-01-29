Former Australian Idol star Courtney Murphy was devastatingly diagnosed with late-stage bowel cancer in March 2024, and now he has given fans a sad update on his condition.

“It’s nearly a year on now from my diagnosis and there’s no end in sight as far as treatment goes,” he shared on Instagram.

“I’ve told my doctors to throw everything they’ve got at it.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes, I’m going to keep looking forward to putting out the next album.”

(Image: Instagram)

Since competing in the singing contest in 2004 alongside Casey Donovan and Anthony Callea, Courtney has continued singing and has welcomed three children with his wife, Jane.

A statement shared by his brothers Chris and Kieran revealed the Perth musician underwent “extensive chemo” at the end of March last year and was heading into surgery a few days later.

“He’s gone into that surgery knowing he has the love and support of WA behind him,” the statement read.

Given Courtney’s cancer diagnosis, the “self-employed musician” cannot work for the foreseeable future, leaving his family vulnerable.

Courtney with one of his kids.

(Image: Instagram)

To raise money for his treatment and his family, a GoFundMe page has been organised which has amassed more than $140,000 – surpassing its original target of $50,000.

“Anyone who knows Courtney knows that his heart is as a big as his voice and we’ve set up this GoFundMe page in the hope that we can ease some of the burden on his young family,” the GoFundMe statement read.

“Any funds generated will go directly to Courtney Murphy, his wife Jane and children as they navigate the difficult road ahead.”

In early April, the brothers announced Courtney was in “the fight of his life.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we share Court has been diagnosed with advanced stage bowel cancer,” the family statement read. “It’s very serious.”

“Many of you will know Courtney for his amazing musical talent and his big voice.

“We think it’s fair to say he’s been entertaining West Aussies for the best part of 30 years — either as a wide eyed kid on Australian Idol, on stage in We Will Rock You, or just gigging with us — his brothers — in Murphy’s Lore and The Murphy Brothers.”

