Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have welcomed their first child

Sparks flew between Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith when they met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, and now they’re taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple have taken to social media to announce the exciting news that they’ve welcomed their first child!

Poppy is adorable! (Image: Instagram)

“Introducing Poppy Florence Smith 💛 born at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2nd October, 3.15kg,” the couple shared on Instagram. “We are unbelievably in love.”

The lovebirds originally announced their pregnancy back in April.

“Been keeping a lil secret 👶🏼,” Alisha and Glenn shared in a joint post on Instagram. “Baby Smith arriving September 🤍”

Fellow The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alumni took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Their baby is due in September. (Image: Instagram)

“I’ve been waiting for this! Congratulations again guys, so incredibly happy for you both. Can’t wait for our Mum’s group sessions ☺️,” Irena Srbinovksa, who recently welcomed her own child with Locky Gilbert, wrote.

Meanwhile, Brooke Blurton, Angie Kent, Georgia Love, Locky Gilbert and Alex Nation also shared their congratulations and well wishes.

Alisha and Glenn tied the knot over a year ago in April 2023 in a beautiful ceremony in Glenn’s home state of Western Australia.

After dating for over two years, Glenn proposed in October 2021.

“MEET MY FIANCÉ! 😭🎉💛13.10.21 – Sunset at South Perth Foreshore. My heart is bursting,” Alisha wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Meanwhile, Glenn shared his own adorable posting writing: “She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️ @alisha.aitkenradburn. Ps. You still haven’t finished your paint by numbers.”

The pair got engaged in 2021. (Image: Instagram)

Alisha appeared on the Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, before starring in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Meanwhile, Glenn was on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019 before he met his now-wife on the Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

Shortly after their season aired, the pandemic hit and Alisha made the decision to move across the country from Sydney to WA to be with Glenn.

Alisha’s decision certainly paid off, and their love story is one for the ages.