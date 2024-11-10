Trigger Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

They found love on the eighth season of The Bachelor Australia, now Irena Srbinovska and Locky Gilbert have started their own little family.

While dating reality television shows rarely produce successful romantic connections, Irena and Locky defied all odds. Their connection is undeniable!

Irena & Locky on The Bachelor in 2020.

But their relationship hasn’t been without its complications. Shortly after filming The Bachelor wrapped, the pair suffered their first of two miscarriages.

“During our first few months together I, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage,” Irena revealed to our sister site Who Magazine. “But Locky was my absolute rock and having his support made me love him even more.”

Becoming a mother has always been a goal for Irena and Locky was “a little clucky” in late 2021, confessed Irena on Instagram.

In March 2023, the pair said ‘I do’ in a secret Melbourne-based ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.

“Surprise ♥️,” Irena began on Instagram.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect way to start our forever. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we look back on the most magical night of our lives.

“You all thought you were coming for an engagement party, but we had a little something extra up our sleeves! 😉”

A few months later, the pair suffered a second miscarriage around June 2023. After her announcement to Instagram, she followed with a thank you message to the fans that shared their personal stories.

“Reading them made me feel less alone as I hope my story may make someone out there also feel less alone,” she wrote.

The pair announced Irena’s pregnancy in September 2023.

But on September 20, 2023, the couple shared a video announcing “the biggest surprise of [their] lives” – a little baby who they welcomed into the world on February 23, 2024.

“Ava Aleksandra Gilbert,” they shared on Instagram.

With the joyous couple now a family, it is only right we celebrate by collecting the cutest moment of Irena Srbrinovska and Locky Gilbert with their baby girl.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

Continue scrolling to see the photos of their family.

