Trigger Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.
They found love on the eighth season of The Bachelor Australia, now Irena Srbinovska and Locky Gilbert have started their own little family.
While dating reality television shows rarely produce successful romantic connections, Irena and Locky defied all odds. Their connection is undeniable!
But their relationship hasn’t been without its complications. Shortly after filming The Bachelor wrapped, the pair suffered their first of two miscarriages.
“During our first few months together I, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage,” Irena revealed to our sister site Who Magazine. “But Locky was my absolute rock and having his support made me love him even more.”
Becoming a mother has always been a goal for Irena and Locky was “a little clucky” in late 2021, confessed Irena on Instagram.
In March 2023, the pair said ‘I do’ in a secret Melbourne-based ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.
“Surprise ♥️,” Irena began on Instagram.
“We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect way to start our forever. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we look back on the most magical night of our lives.
“You all thought you were coming for an engagement party, but we had a little something extra up our sleeves! 😉”
A few months later, the pair suffered a second miscarriage around June 2023. After her announcement to Instagram, she followed with a thank you message to the fans that shared their personal stories.
“Reading them made me feel less alone as I hope my story may make someone out there also feel less alone,” she wrote.
But on September 20, 2023, the couple shared a video announcing “the biggest surprise of [their] lives” – a little baby who they welcomed into the world on February 23, 2024.
“Ava Aleksandra Gilbert,” they shared on Instagram.
With the joyous couple now a family, it is only right we celebrate by collecting the cutest moment of Irena Srbrinovska and Locky Gilbert with their baby girl.
If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.
In November 2024, the family travelled to Margaret River for a wholesome trip with Irena’s mum.
“Seeing Ava with my mum brings me so much happiness, their bond is so beautiful and so special. My mum is truly a remarkable woman and I know first hand how lucky Ava is to have her here with us,” Irena wrote.
In mid-April, fans received their first look at newest member of the Gilbert-Srbinovska clan. In the Instagram caption, Irena titled it, “Life with Ava.”
“We’ve been soaking up every minute with Ava and loving life with our baby girl. I haven’t known a love like this and I am so blessed. I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night (if she hasn’t woken me already) just to check that she is real and she is mine 🥰,” she wrote.
“So lucky to have had my mum over for a month followed by my brother and sister in law for the last 2 weeks. Seeing them with Ava just melted my heart. Can’t wait for my dad and bestie to meet Ava.”
She is so small in Irena’s hands!
Locky admiring his little girl.
Ava was welcomed into the world on February 23, 2024.
Ava might be their little girl, but lets not forget about their first child, little pooch called Odin.