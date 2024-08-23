  •  
Home Beauty Skincare

This revolutionary Australian-made, cruelty-free and vegan skincare brand is a must try

There’s a product for everyone.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile

With a market saturated with an abundance of new skincare brands, it can be hard to determine which ones are worth investing in.

Looking after our skin is of the utmost importance, and we’ve found an Australian company with some incredible products on offer.

BodyBlendz has an array of different products that are suitable for many skin goals.

From hydrating, to exfoliating, to tanning, to tightening – whatever you’re after, BodyBlendz really has something for everyone.

The brand has sold over 100,000 units globally of just one of their best-sellers, and it’s not hard to see why!

Below, we round up a selection of BodyBlendz’s best skincare products.

Anti-Cellulite & Stretch Mark Lotion

$24.99

We’re all for embracing and celebrating your body just the way it is – cellulite and all – but sometimes you can’t help but feel a little insecure.

If cellulite and stretch marks are something you want to address, look no further than BodyBlendz’s new and improved Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark Lotion formula.

The brand has sold over 100,000 units of this product worldwide, and it’s safe to say it’s a beloved skincare staple for so many!

The formula is infused with shea butter, sweet almond oil, green coffee, pineapple extract, avocado oil and vitamin E, which are all included to help improve skin tightness and firmness, as well as provide increased hydration for up to 72 hours.

The formula is suitable for all skin types – including sensitive skin – and is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory ingredients that are designed to soothe redness and irritation.

The Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark Lotion has also received 166 5-star reviews, proving just how much people swear by it.

Grab yours here for just $24.99.

Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub

$15.99

Exfoliation is a hugely important part of your skincare routine as it removes dead skin and allows for a silky soft finish.

BodyBlendz’s Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub is the perfect way to achieve these results, and it even has a sweet caramel and coffee scent too!

This product is suitable for sensitive skin as well as those who suffer with keratosis pilaris, and is rich in antioxidants.

Improve your circulation, rejuvenate your skin, and increase moisture with BodyBlendz’s Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub, available here for $15.99.

Lash & Brow Growth Oil

$25.99

If you’re tired of continually spending extensive time and money on lash and brow tints to make them look thicker and fuller, this Lash & Brow Growth Oil might just be your new best friend.

This product is not only designed to minimise damage and hair loss, but it also encourages the growth of new hair through its unique and innovative formula.

BodyBlendz’s Lash & Brow Growth Oil promotes healthy hair growth from root-to-tip, and nourishes both your lashes and your brows. 

Try it out here for $25.99.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY