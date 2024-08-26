  •  
Planning the perfect tropical getaway? Look no further than these beautiful hotels in Cairns

Time for a tropical escape.
If you’re someone who has the travel bug and is constantly on the lookout for your next adventure, there are plenty of destinations right on our doorstep here in Australia to consider for your next trip.

One such destination is Cairns in Far North Queensland! If Cairns is on your radar, we’ve rounded up some of the best hotels to make your stay one to remember. 

Cairns is considered the gateway to one of the seven wonders of the natural world: the Great Barrier Reef, and it’s the perfect place to base yourself for a tropical getaway.

From family-friendly stays to luxurious adults-only packages, we’ve rounded up some of the best hotels Cairns has to offer.

The best hotels in Cairns to book in 2024

01

Shangri-La The Marina, Cairns

3 nights from $688 at Luxury Escapes

This five-star resort-style escape is right on the water, meaning you’ll have front-row seats to Tropical North Queensland’s pristine white-sand beaches and beautiful clear blue waters.

Shangri-La The Marina is located near plenty of bars and world-class restaurants, as well as the Reef Fleet Terminal which takes you to the Great Barrier Reef.

Key features:

  • Daily breakfast for adults
  • Sleek nautical themed rooms
  • Views of the resort’s gardens or Cairns City from the balcony
02

The Benson Hotel

3 nights from $453 at Luxury Escapes

Perfectly situated in the heart of Cairns, the Benson Hotel features incredible facilities including their outdoor terrace and the Benson Bar & restaurant.

The old world glamour style of the hotel makes it the perfect place to escape!

Key features:

  • Art Deco style
  • Newly renovated
  • Late checkout
  • Daily buffet breakfast for two
03

Peppers Beach Club & Spa Palm Cove

1 night from $285 at Luxury Escapes

Overlooking the beach, this hotel features lush gardens, a lagoon-style pool with a swim up bar, and an incredible Latin American restaurant.

Peppers is perfect for those looking for a luxurious yet laid-back stay!

Key features:

  • Daily breakfast
  • Close to the Daintree Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef
  • Balcony with stunning views
04

Crystalbrook Flynn

1 night from $275 at Booking.com

This hotel is in extremely close proximity to central Cairns, and within walking distance to countless restaurants and shops.

“Modern. Clean. Quiet. Great location central to everything!,” one reviewer said.

Key features:

  • 2 swimming pools
  • 3 restaurants
  • Fitness centre
05

Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort

1 night from $215 at TripAdvisor

Located in the heart of Cairns, this hotel is a perfect family-friendly resort with fun-filled kids weekend and holiday programs.

As the name suggests, this resort really is an oasis thanks to its lagoon-style pool and lush gardens.

Key features:

  • Fitness centre
  • Pool
  • Water park offsite
What is the best part of Cairns to stay in?

If you’re keen to explore all the area has to offer, the Esplanade and Cairns City are the ideal locations to stay in when visiting Cairns due to their proximity to the Reef Fleet Terminal.

However, if you’re looking for a more quiet and relaxing stay, Palm Cove is a great spot away from crowds.

Profile Charlotte Knoke

