When it comes to booking a holiday, arguably the biggest decision you make is where you’ll stay.
With so many hotels, apartments, and resorts to choose from, you want to make sure you pick an unforgettable one.
That’s where Airbnb’s Australian Host Awards come in – they help take the guesswork out of choosing your accommodation as you know you’ll be staying in an award-winning, reputable and memorable abode.
So whether you’re embarking on a romantic getaway, a family trip, or a solo adventure, look no further than these Airbnbs that were voted the best of 2024!
Yo Caba Caba, Bogangar, New South Wales
Best Family Friendly Stay
This property in New South Wales is a vibrant Palm Springs-inspired beach house that is perfect for the whole family.
It’s located within walking distance to the beach, local cafes and shops, and there’s plenty to do both within and outside of the house.
This property won the Best Family Friendly Stay award for 2024 as the host, Gemma, was acknowledged for going above and beyond to ensure families had an amazing stay.
“At its core, Yo Caba Caba was designed with our family and other families in mind. We converted the garage into a Kid-Mecca, with playful built-in bunk beds and play lounge.
“The house has a colourful twist, inviting a breath of fresh air in contrast to the classic neutral-toned coastal Airbnb homes that populate our area. It boasts an oversized pool fit with pool toys, as well as a flat backyard for outdoor games. The front yard is Palm Springs-inspired with a fire pit for toasting marshmallows,” Gemma shared.
Key features:
- 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Open plan living, dining and kitchen
- Spacious covered outdoor entertaining area including BBQ
- Resort-style pool
- Access to dedicated bush track 7 minutes from the beach
Redhens, Blewitt Springs, South Australia
Best New Host
This unique property is actually a retired Redhen train that has been beautifully renovated and situated in a vineyard with breathtaking views of McLaren Vale.
“Our guests always comment on how unique our train is, how beautifully it has been brought back to life and how relaxed they feel as soon as they walk in. Our favourite comment in any review is ‘can’t wait to come back’, which we read so often, and for us is confirmation that we are on the right track,” hosts Carly and Andrew shared.
Key features:
- 2 guests, 1 bedroom, half bathroom
- Tiny home feel
- Luxurious Queen bed
- Deck with vineyard view
- Shared outdoor fire pit
- Breakfast provisions supplied
- Complimentary bottle of local wine
Palm Pavillion, Church Point, New South Wales
Best Design Stay
Palm Pavillion in New South Wales is an award-winning architectural retreat.
Located 45 minutes from Sydney’s CBD, this luxury home was designed with sustainability in mind and is the ultimate tranquil escape.
“The property really is about connection with nature. Even now every time we arrive it’s a big breathe out moment and we feel instantly relaxed. Feeling like you’re in a treehouse with views of the sparkling water through the trees is just good for the soul!,” host Rebecca said.
Key features:
- 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Container house
- Floor-to-ceiling rainforest views
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Full suite of amenities
Private Lakeside Studio, Sunshine Coast, Queensland
Host of the Year
This private lakeside getaway on the Sunshine Coast is adored by guests for its modern decor and immaculate cleanliness, and hosts Tracey and Adrian won the Host of the Year award in 2024 for going above and beyond this year.
“We get called out a lot for our modern decor and spotlessly clean presentation, along with great hospitality and easy check-in. Our guest’s call our studio a beautiful and private getaway. We leave a personalised welcome message upon their check-in, along with complimentary chocolate, biscuits and bottled water (as well as the basics).
“We also provide them with complimentary use of our kayaks and safety vests so they can paddle straight down to the beach or go exploring the many canals through the lake,” they said.
Key features:
- 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Studio layout
- Closely situated to lake
- Walking distance to local shops
- BBQ area
- Light and airy feel with gorgeous coastal tones
Serendip “Shack” Glamping, Bermagui, New South Wales
Best Nature Stay
If your goal for your holiday is to be one with nature, why not go glamping?
This “Shack” offers a secluded glamping experience with luxurious amenities and is the perfect place to disconnect.
“We have consciously chosen to use recycled building products sourced locally including timber, windows, doors and fencing. We have solar power and a rainwater tank which service The Shack.
“We have designed The Shack to include “up-cycled” pieces of furniture and decor, mainly sourced locally as we always try to support the local rural shops and industries,” hosts Rachel and Brian said.
Key features:
- 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Outdoor hot tub
- Queen bed
- Stunning sunrise views
- Equipped camp kitchen
- Private outdoor hot shower and toilet
- Firepit