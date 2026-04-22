Strapped for cash? These Mother’s Day sales will still let you treat mum, without the massive bill

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Mother’s Day sales are one of the best ways to spoil mum, without hurting your wallet in the process.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect opportunity to nab that kettle she’s been eyeing off for ages, or upgrade her skincare routine with cult products, as they’re most likely going to be discounted during this time.

While brands are still waiting until closer to Mother’s Day to reveal their sales, we’ve found some below that are already live, along with brands that are hosting sales that coincide.

The best Mother’s Day sales in Australia

Vida Glow: 20% off sitewide

Bras N Things: 20% off sitewide

The Iconic: Shop the under $100 edit

CASETiFY: Buy 2+ get 20%, extra 5% off for magsafe accessories with code MUM26E

VistaPrint: Up to 50% off

RedBalloon: Save $50 off Hot Air Balloons, Wellness & Cruise experiences across Australia

Miss Amara: Up to 40% off sitewide

Sussan: Shop gifts under $80

We anticipate that more sales will start to go live over the next few weeks, so check back here to see if your favourite retailers are participating.

What to buy for Mother’s Day in 2026

The best beauty gifts

Advertisement

The best homeware gifts

The best health and fitness gifts

When is Mother’s Day 2026? Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 10 this year. That only gives you just over two weeks to sort out a gift, so you may want to do that sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.