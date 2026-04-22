Strapped for cash? These Mother’s Day sales will still let you treat mum, without the massive bill

Mother’s Day sales are one of the best ways to spoil mum, without hurting your wallet in the process.
It’s the perfect opportunity to nab that kettle she’s been eyeing off for ages, or upgrade her skincare routine with cult products, as they’re most likely going to be discounted during this time.
While brands are still waiting until closer to Mother’s Day to reveal their sales, we’ve found some below that are already live, along with brands that are hosting sales that coincide.
The best Mother’s Day sales in Australia
- Vida Glow: 20% off sitewide
- Bras N Things: 20% off sitewide
- The Iconic: Shop the under $100 edit
- CASETiFY: Buy 2+ get 20%, extra 5% off for magsafe accessories with code MUM26E
- VistaPrint: Up to 50% off
- RedBalloon: Save $50 off Hot Air Balloons, Wellness & Cruise experiences across Australia
- Miss Amara: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Sussan: Shop gifts under $80
We anticipate that more sales will start to go live over the next few weeks, so check back here to see if your favourite retailers are participating.
What to buy for Mother’s Day in 2026
The best beauty gifts
Natural Marine Collagen Powder
$140
Kérastase Genesis Anti-Breakage Fortifying Hair Serum
$102
Casa Della Silk La Notte Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
$40
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum
$117
The best homeware gifts
The Soft Top Luxe Kettle
$229
Turner Coffee Table
$299
$499
Ultimate Indulge Deco Mum Robe
$189.99
Ninja Crispi™ 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer
$234
$299.99
The best health and fitness gifts
Fortis Foldable Walking Pad Treadmill
$219
KIC Pilates Starter Kit
$124.99
Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
$99.99
Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 10 this year. That only gives you just over two weeks to sort out a gift, so you may want to do that sooner rather than later.