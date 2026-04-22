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Strapped for cash? These Mother’s Day sales will still let you treat mum, without the massive bill

The smart way to shop.
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Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor
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Mother’s Day sales are one of the best ways to spoil mum, without hurting your wallet in the process.

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It’s the perfect opportunity to nab that kettle she’s been eyeing off for ages, or upgrade her skincare routine with cult products, as they’re most likely going to be discounted during this time.

While brands are still waiting until closer to Mother’s Day to reveal their sales, we’ve found some below that are already live, along with brands that are hosting sales that coincide.

The best Mother’s Day sales in Australia

We anticipate that more sales will start to go live over the next few weeks, so check back here to see if your favourite retailers are participating.

What to buy for Mother’s Day in 2026

The best beauty gifts

Natural Marine Collagen Powder
$140

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Kérastase Genesis Anti-Breakage Fortifying Hair Serum
$102

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Casa Della Silk La Notte Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
$40

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Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum
$117

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The best homeware gifts

The Soft Top Luxe Kettle
$229

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Turner Coffee Table
$299 $499

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Ultimate Indulge Deco Mum Robe
$189.99

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Ninja Crispi™ 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer
$234 $299.99

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The best health and fitness gifts

Fortis Foldable Walking Pad Treadmill
$219

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KIC Pilates Starter Kit
$124.99

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Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
$99.99

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When is Mother’s Day 2026?

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 10 this year. That only gives you just over two weeks to sort out a gift, so you may want to do that sooner rather than later.

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Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor for Woman's Day, where she covers the intersection of pop culture, lifestyle, and fashion. Chanelle has worked across both digital and print platforms, building expertise in entertainment media and consumer trends. Her writing appears in ELLE, marie claire, WHO, TV WEEK and more, where she tracks everything from buzzy new shows to celebrity-driven style moments. With years of experience reporting on the entertainment industry, Chanelle specialises in translating cultural trends into practical shopping recommendations. Whether highlighting fashion inspired by the latest streaming hit or curating lifestyle products aligned with online trends, her work is grounded in research, cultural fluency, and a sharp editorial eye.

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