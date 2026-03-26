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Sticker Bomb Fun! Grab Your Activity Envelope at Coles.

Start sticking, creating, and collecting your favourite characters at Coles.
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Get ready for hours of colourful fun with the Sticker Bomb Activity Envelopes – available at Coles! Collect your favourite characters and create your own sticker masterpieces with three exciting packs to choose from: Marvel Spider-Man, Disney Princess, and Disney Stitch.

How it works

Buy a Sticker Bomb Activity Envelope with any magazine and pay just $3.99 – that’s 60% off… or prefer to grab the envelope on its own? It’s available separately for $9.99.

Each envelope is packed with colourful stickers and fun activities that are perfect for kids (and the young at heart!). Collect all three packs and enjoy endless sticker fun – from swinging with Spider-Man to exploring magical adventures with Disney Princesses, or joining Stitch on his mischievous escapades. Let your creativity run wild with these colourful, action-packed sticker envelopes!

Available now, only at Coles.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Coles Supermarkets only (excluding Coles Express and Coles Online). Offer valid from 08/04/2026 to 05/05/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Sticker Bomb Activity Packs are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $7.00 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Three products to choose from.

© Disney and © 2026 MARVEL

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